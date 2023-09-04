Roblox Master Punching Simulator codes (September 2023): Free Boosts

Roblox's Master Punching Simulator is a one-of-a-kind simulator that takes players on an epic path of self-improvement and fighting proficiency. This Roblox game offers players of all ages an amazing journey, combining power-building, exploration, tough enemies, and various challenges. Master Punching Simulator immerses players as they seek dominance.

The main premise of the game is to improve your punching abilities as you take on progressively difficult adversaries, discover new locations, and collect cash and jewels. These valuable items are key to unlocking various new items.

Players can also obtain these items by redeeming the codes listed in this article to get ahead of the competition.

All working codes for Roblox Master Punching Simulator

Listed below are all the active codes for Master Punching Simulator as of now. Any new codes that are released will be added to this list.

200KMEMBERS - This code is currently redeemable for three of Each Boost.

This code is currently redeemable for Boosts. 100KMEMBERS - This code is currently redeemable for three of Each Boost.

All expired codes for Roblox Master Punching Simulator

There are currently no expired codes for Master Punching Simulator. Players are advised to redeem the active codes to avoid missing out on valuable items.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Master Punching Simulator

Follow the steps below to redeem all active codes:

Launch Master Punching Simulator and connect to the server. After loading the game, open the Codes Menu by pressing the Newspaper Icon on the right side of your screen. Now, enter a Working Code into the text box from the list provided above. Press Redeem to claim your free reward.

How to get more codes for Roblox Master Punching Simulator

Players can obtain more codes by following the game's creator @Paida_sc on X. They can also join the Master Punching Simulator Discord server. Upon doing so, players can regularly find fresh codes. Alternatively, they can bookmark Sportskeeda's Roblox news hub to stay updated.