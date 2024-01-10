Roblox Math Block Race - Free UGCs

Roblox Math Block Race is a dynamic racing game created by UnderGame Studios that allows players to experience an exciting mathematical trip while learning new things at the same time. In it, gamers must demonstrate both their mathematical aptitude and try to reach the finish line as fast as possible.

You also have to be on the right response block before a timer goes off. If you fail to do so, you will fall off the racecourse. A sought-after trophy awaits those players who make it to the finish.

User-generated content (UGC) items, like the five new character hairstyles that UnderGame Studios has added to this title, have improved its overall gameplay experience. Aside from giving avatars a unique look, such content can drive users to get the in-game currency needed to purchase these unique UGCs.

Get all the free UGCs in Roblox Math Block Race

What are the UGCs in this title, and how much does it cost to buy them?

The UGCs list (Image via Roblox)

Players need two currencies to buy UGC items: Trophy and Time. Using them, players can purchase three UGCs available currently. Two were sold out a couple of days ago, as these items are limited pieces of content. The available items are listed below:

1) Black to Blue messy hair: 30 Trophies and 75k Time. Only 745 units of this item remain from its original stock of 1500.

2) Brown Flowy Pigtails: With just 324 units of this item left out of 500, you can buy it for 35 Trophies and 125k Time.

3) Pink Flowy Pigtails: This is a cute limited UGC that is available for 35 Trophies and 125k Time, similar to Brown Flowy Pigtails. 417 units of this item are left from a total of 500.

How to get Trophies and Time in the game

The race (Image via Roblox)

This game is extremely simple, and players only need to use elementary math and try to win a simple race. The multiplayer game starts by summoning the avatar in the common area. You wait here while an existing game ends. During this time, you can buy various items that can make you perform better like, speed or better jumping powers. You can also check the leaderboard to know who exactly to beat.

Once the existing match is over, you will see a countdown timer. When that ends, you will be taken to the racetrack. After a second countdown, you can begin the race. You need to reach the end line while worrying about falling.

After the race starts, you will see a simple question at the top of the screen. Then, you need to quickly run towards the block with the answer on it to avoid falling down. Failing to reach the block with the correct answer can knock players off the racetrack.

You can respawn by spending 19 Robux and continue your race. If you manage to end every round in first, second, or third place, you will be rewarded one Trophy and 250 Time. You will also earn 1 Time for every second you spend in this Roblox game.