Roblox's Meteor Simulator Codes (August 2023): Free Rewards

Roblox's Meteor Simulator immerses players in a universe where meteors serve as weapons. Players are engaged in the enthralling sensation of manipulating meteors, providing an unusual spin on simulation games. The game includes a variety of meteors, each with its own unique qualities and abilities, allowing players to choose their cosmic arsenal based on their tastes and playstyle.

The meteor store is at the heart of the game, where players can buy a variety of meteors. The action doesn't end there as players can use in-game currency to enhance their selected meteors. These upgrades improve the efficiency and efficacy of the meteors, allowing them to inflict greater damage on their surroundings.

Additional Cash and other rewards can also be obtained by redeeming the codes listed below.

All working codes for Roblox's Meteor Simulator

As of now, these are all the active codes for Meteor Simulator. Players are advised to redeem them as early as possible:

20KPet - This code can be redeemed for a Free Pet. (New)

FreeLuck - This code can be redeemed for a Boost. (New)

YAY15K - This code can be redeemed for 15,000 Cash. (New)

OMG6K - This code can be redeemed for a Party Dominus.

500Likes - This code can be redeemed for a Party Bat and 500 Cash.

250Likes - This code can be redeemed for a Free Pet and Cash.

Release - This code can be redeemed for Cash.

Damn10KK - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards.

Noice8K - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards.

4KLikesOPP - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards.

2KWow - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards.

Likes1K - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Cash.

500Likes - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards.

250Likes - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Cash.

Release - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Cash.

All expired codes for Roblox's Meteor Simulator

There are no expired codes for Meteor Simulator yet.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Meteor Simulator?

Wondering what is the best way to redeem codes in Roblox's Meteor Simulator? Just follow the guide provided below:

Launch Meteor Simulator and connect to the server. Click on the Blue Check Mark Icon located on the side of your screen. Copy a working code from the list provided above and Paste it into the Text Box. Press the Redeem Button to claim the rewards.

Why are some codes for Roblox's Meteor Simulator not working?

If you're having trouble redeeming a code from the list above, the first thing to search for is typos, as these codes are case-sensitive. To avoid this mistake, simply copy and paste the code into the game directly instead of typing it out yourself. If the code still continues to be ineffective, it has most likely expired.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Meteor Simulator

More Meteor Simulator codes can be earned by following the game's developer @ModlyGames on social media or joining the official Meteor Simulator Discord server, which further displays information and the latest advancements in this game.

Alternatively, you may bookmark this webpage and return to it regularly for the same purpose.

What is Roblox's Meteor Simulator all about?

Meteor Simulator stands as a unique and interesting game that allows players to wield cosmic power. From launching meteors to unlocking new locations, the game offers an ever-changing experience that keeps players interested and delighted.

Meteor Simulator is a notable addition to the Roblox gaming ecosystem thanks to its innovative gameplay mechanics, customization choices, and visually appealing landscapes.