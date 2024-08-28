Roblox Midnight Burger: All Endings Explained

In Roblox Midnight Burger, you will work night shifts at a fast food restaurant called Dread Burgers. Things go south when the terror of a Night-Shift Abductor begins to spread across the town. As a potential victim, you need to deal with the serial killer and trigger one of the three endings in the game. It goes without saying that every ending is bound to the actions that you perform in your playthrough.

For those who want to explore all three endings in this Roblox experience, this guide has everything you need as it explains how to trigger each one.

Note: This article contains spoilers, so read at your own risk.

How to trigger the Police ending

Survive for 1 minute to trigger the Police ending (Image via Roblox)

There are three nights in Roblox Midnight Burger. On the final night, you will come across the serial killer, aka the Night-Shift Abductor, as he will try to kill you. As soon as you spot him, get inside the restaurant and call 911. After making the call, you will have to survive for one minute while the serial killer chases you.

If you survive the minute, you will trigger the Police ending in Midnight Burger. In this ending, the police will show up and arrest the killer before he does any harm.

How to trigger the Meaty ending

Get caught by the serial killer to trigger the Meaty ending (Image via Roblox)

Those who fail to survive for one minute after calling 911 will trigger the Meaty ending.

In this alternate ending, your character will be killed by the Night-Shift Abductor as he will catch you within the time limit. To put it simply, the Meaty ending is nothing but a defeat.

How to trigger the Hero ending

Kill the serial killer with a gun to trigger the Hero ending (Image via Roblox)

The Hero ending can only be triggered if you manage to eliminate the serial killer. To do this, you need a gun that can be obtained if you have "liked" and marked the game as your "favorite" on the Roblox website. To do this, simply go to the official game page and click on the 'Like' and 'Favorite' button.

Once you have done the above, you will receive a free gun in the game. The weapon will automatically show up in the hotbar, so you can equip it from there and use it when the Night-Shift Abductor chases you. Note that you can only eliminate him after the one-minute timer begins.

FAQs about Roblox Midnight Burger

How many endings does Midnight Burger have?

This game has three endings. These are the Police ending, Meaty ending, and Hero ending (secret).

How do you get the secret ending?

You can get the secret ending by shooting the Night-Shift Abductor with a gun. To get a free gun, you have to mark the game as your "favorite" and "like" it on the Roblox page.

Is Roblox Midnight Burger Multiplayer?

Yes, it is a multiplayer game and can be played by a total of four players at once.

