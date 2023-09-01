Roblox Miner's Haven Codes (September 2023): Free Rewards

Roblox has become a global hub for creativity and innovation, where players can explore virtual worlds and create their own adventures. Among the diverse range of games available on the platform, Miner's Haven stands out as a compelling sandbox tycoon experience with its vast array of items, cooperative gameplay, competitive leaderboards, and unique crafting system.

In Miner's Haven, your main objective is to construct a robust money-making machine. The game offers players the autonomy to design and optimize their production setup, allowing for an abundance of creative freedom. It's a game that challenges your strategy, resource management, and ingenuity.

Players can get Collectibles after leveling up or by buying them separately in-game. However, they can also be obtained by using codes that the developers release occasionally.

All working codes in Roblox Miner's Haven

Robloxians can redeem these codes to obtain collectibles that will help you advance in-game:

RestEasyNow - This code can be redeemed for a Yoda collectible.

MakeYourDestiny - This code can be redeemed for 5x Blobcat Plushie collectible.

mysoupisaboy - This code can be redeemed for 20x Blobcat Wall collectible.

SLUMBER - This code can be redeemed for an Ore Gielder collectible.

twelvetosixteen - This code can be redeemed for 5x Blobcat Blanket collectible.

BagelHeart - This code can be redeemed for 5x Blobcat Dab collectible.

All expired codes in Roblox Miner's Haven

Every code eventually becomes invalid because they are time-bound. Attempting to redeem the codes listed below will only result in an error message:

sorryforthedelay - This code could have been redeemed for 3x Pumpkin Boxes.

ancientcode - This code could have been redeemed for 10x Ancient Conveyor.

YesItIsNostalgicToMe - This code could have been redeemed for a Heavenly Conveyor collectible.

LETSGOOO - This code could have been redeemed for a Cake Raffle Box.

whatayear - This code could have been redeemed for a Magnificent Box.

restoredata - This code could have been redeemed to Restore Data.

resetunreals - This code could have been redeemed to Reset Unreal.

KaBOOOOM - This code could have been redeemed for a Rocket Launcher, One Life Use.

HeadStart - This code could have been redeemed for 100,000 Cash.

DragonThatIsShockinglyLucky - This code could have been redeemed for Oof Particles.

EXOTICDAY2020 - This code could have been redeemed for 5x Clown Doge collectible.

Rthro - This code could have been redeemed for a Heavenly Infuser.

This code could have been redeemed for a Heavenly Infuser. YesItIsNostalgicToMe - This code could have been redeemed for a Heavenly Conveyor collectible.

This code could have been redeemed for a Heavenly Conveyor collectible. ancientcode - This code could have been redeemed for 10x Ancient Conveyor.

metaverse - This code could have been redeemed for a Spectral box.

easterpart1 - This code could have been redeemed for three Easter boxes.

teleporters - This code could have been redeemed for 50 UC.

secretchristmascode - This code could have been redeemed for 3x Unreal Box.

festiveseason - This code could have been redeemed for 35 Gems.

spookyghost - This code could have been redeemed for Gems.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Miner's Haven?

Open up Miner's Haven and connect to the server.

Press the Settings Button located on the left side of the screen.

Look for the Redeem Codes and enter a working code into the text box that pops up.

Press the Redeem Button to claim the free rewards.

How to get more codes in Roblox Miner's Haven?

More codes can be obtained by following the game's creator on X (previously Twitter), @berezaagames. To stay up to speed on the newest news and activities in the Roblox Metaverse, players may join the Miner's Haven Discord channel and bookmark this page.