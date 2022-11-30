Roblox Mining Simulator 2 Codes for December 2022: Free boosts, coins, and more

Roblox Mining Simulator 2 was developed and released by Rumble Studios on March 5, 2022. Despite being a fairly new experience in the world of Roblox, it has received more than 150 million visitors. Furthermore, half a million users have added this simulator masterpiece to their favorites.

In the game, players dig deep into the earth using their pickaxe in search of buried materials that can be sold to the blacksmith for coins. Furthermore, the coins can be used to purchase better equipment such as bigger backpacks, powerful tools, and more.

Crates are rare objects in the game that can be used to unlock special skins for equipment, while eggs are hatched to obtain powerful pets that can greatly increase the profits as a miner.

Players can get crates by claiming codes or finding them in chests while mining. They can also rebirth their character and directly purchase those crates from the in-game shop.

Users can redeem the below-mentioned codes to get a head-start and get their name at the top of the leaderboards.

Get free boosts, coins, and more using these Roblox Mining Simulator 2 codes in December 2022

Active codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2

The developer, Rumble Studios, releases codes to celebrate updates and other milestones for the game. As of now, there are a handful of codes to redeem for December 2022. Players are advised to use all the Mining Simulator 2 codes before they expire:

Update18 - Redeem this code to receive six hours of lucky boost.

- Redeem this code to receive six hours of lucky boost. Update17 - Redeem this code to receive six hours of lucky boost.

- Redeem this code to receive six hours of lucky boost. Update16 - Redeem this code to receive six hours of lucky boost.

- Redeem this code to receive six hours of lucky boost. Update15 - Redeem this code to receive six hours of lucky boost.

- Redeem this code to receive six hours of lucky boost. Update14 - Redeem this code to receive six hours of lucky boost.

- Redeem this code to receive six hours of lucky boost. Update13 - Redeem this code to receive six hours of lucky boost.

- Redeem this code to receive six hours of lucky boost. Update9 - Redeem this code to receive a super lucky boost.

- Redeem this code to receive a super lucky boost. Lucky - Redeem this code to receive a one-hour lucky boost.

- Redeem this code to receive a one-hour lucky boost. SuperEvent - Redeem this code to receive a one-hour lucky boost.

- Redeem this code to receive a one-hour lucky boost. Update12 - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost. Atlantis - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost. Mystery - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost. Treasure - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost. July4th - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost. Factory - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost. Season2 - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost. LostCity - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost. MysteryV3 - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost. Update7 - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost. SuperLucky - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost. ExtraLuck - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost. Update6 - Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost.

- Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes lucky boost. Trading - Redeem this code to receive 250 gems.

- Redeem this code to receive 250 gems. Gems - Redeem this code to receive 50 gems.

- Redeem this code to receive 50 gems. Release - Redeem this code to receive 100 coins.

- Redeem this code to receive 100 coins. RareCrate - Redeem this code to receive one rare crate.

- Redeem this code to receive one rare crate. FreeCrate - Redeem this code to receive one basic crate.

- Redeem this code to receive one basic crate. FreeEgg - Redeem this code to receive one free basic egg.

Inactive codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2

Fortunately, only two codes are on the list of inactive ones for December 2022. The developer never mentioned the exact rewards, however, users can still try to redeem them in case they work:

UltraLuck

MegaLuck

How to redeem codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2

To redeem all the active codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2, gamers can use the following steps:

Launch Roblox Mining Simulator 2 on the preferred device.

Go to the blue Twitter bird button at the top-left corner of the screen and click it.

Copy the desired code from the above list and paste it into the text panel.

Hit Enter button to claim the freebies.

When redeeming a code, an error message can pop up. Users can resolve this issue by simply restarting the game and trying to redeem the same code again. It’s best to copy and paste them as it will eliminate any chance of an erratum.

