Roblox Miraculous RP Codes (September 2023): Free coins and more

Step into the brilliant world of Miraculous RP, a fascinating Roblox game that brings the classic superhero cartoon characters to life. This rich open-world game allows you to engage with legendary characters such as Ladybird, Queen Bee, and Cat Noir. You can also build your own superhero and go on daring adventures in the city of Paris.

The core of Miraculous RP is its exhilarating battles against wicked villains. You can engage in high-stakes battles, use your unique abilities, and work with fellow heroes to conquer obstacles and emerge victorious. The adrenaline-pumping action will undoubtedly have you on the edge of your seat.

Check out the live codes for Miraculous RP listed below, and redeem them for exciting rewards!

All working codes for Roblox Miraculous RP

Here are all the active codes for Roblox's Miraculous RP. You can take your time with these ones, as they were released recently and are unlikely to expire anytime soon.

ADVENT12 - This code can be redeemed for a free Sweater. (New)

This code can be redeemed for a free Sweater. SPAWN15 - This code can be redeemed for 2,500 free Coins. (New)

This code can be redeemed for 2,500 free Coins. ADVENT15 - This code can be redeemed for 2,500 free Coins. (New)

This code can be redeemed for 2,500 free Coins. ADVENT22 - This code can be redeemed for 2,500 free Coins. (New)

This code can be redeemed for 2,500 free Coins. WEDIDIT - This code can be redeemed for free Coins.

This code can be redeemed for free Coins. HANDFULOFCOINS - This code can be redeemed for 2,500 free Coins.

All expired codes for Roblox Miraculous RP

These are all the inactive codes for Roblox's Miraculous RP. Attempting to redeem them now will only result in an error message popping up with no other benefits.

HALLOWEEN - This code could have been redeemed for a free Scary Cat.

This code could have been redeemed for a free Scary Cat. FIRST - This code could have been redeemed for 2,500 free Coins.

This code could have been redeemed for 2,500 free Coins. LEONARDSHANGHAI - This code could have been redeemed for 5,000 free Coins.

This code could have been redeemed for 5,000 free Coins. MERUGLYMIRACULOUSRP - This code could have been redeemed for 2,500 free Coins.

This code could have been redeemed for 2,500 free Coins. 9BZvoyViPR - This code could have been redeemed for 6,000 free Coins.

This code could have been redeemed for 6,000 free Coins. FAVORITE - This code could have been redeemed for 10,000 free Coins.

This code could have been redeemed for 10,000 free Coins. FUNTIMES - This code could have been redeemed for free Coins.

This code could have been redeemed for free Coins. BABKASHOW - This code could have been redeemed for 5,000 free Coins.

This code could have been redeemed for 5,000 free Coins. BELINHAPOPGAMES - This code could have been redeemed for 5,000 Coins.

This code could have been redeemed for 5,000 Coins. MIRACULOUSGOAT - This code could have been redeemed for 5,000 Coins.

This code could have been redeemed for 5,000 Coins. MERUGLY - This code could have been redeemed for free Coins.

This code could have been redeemed for free Coins. OKEH - This code could have been redeemed for free Coins.

This code could have been redeemed for free Coins. LUKASVOICE - This code could have been redeemed for free Coins.

This code could have been redeemed for free Coins. ONEMILLION - This code could have been redeemed for free Coins.

This code could have been redeemed for free Coins. RTC - This code could have been redeemed for 2,000 free Coins.

This code could have been redeemed for 2,000 free Coins. THELOVELYSTARCO - This code could have been redeemed for 2,500 free Coins.

This code could have been redeemed for 2,500 free Coins. REDMUSIC - This code could have been redeemed for 2,500 free Coins.

This code could have been redeemed for 2,500 free Coins. 86THFLOOR - This code could have been redeemed for 2,500 free Coins.

This code could have been redeemed for 2,500 free Coins. LADYBLOG - This code could have been redeemed for free rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for free rewards. SQUADGOALS - This code could have been redeemed for free rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for free rewards. TYPLAYTEST - This code could have been redeemed for free rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for free rewards. FeFNG2Z4 - This code could have been redeemed for free rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for free rewards. geA87CZT - This code could have been redeemed for free rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for free rewards. zffaUNiU - This code could have been redeemed for free rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for free rewards. Vyocx4bh - This code could have been redeemed for free rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for free rewards. OJGKQC0Y - This code could have been redeemed for free rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for free rewards. LINDALEEMNN001 - This code could have been redeemed for free rewards.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Miraculous RP?

These step-by-step instructions will help you redeem codes in Miraculous RP within a matter of minutes.

Launch Miraculous RP and connect to the server. Once the game is loaded, click on the Green Plus Sign, it should be on the left-side of your screen. A Code Redemption Window should appear, now enter a working code into the text box exactly as shown in the list provided above. Hit the Claim Button to receive your free reward.

Visit Sportskeeda's Roblox News Hub to read up on more such codes and guides.