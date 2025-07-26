Roblox Mugen codes (July 2025)

Redeeming Mugen codes grants you complimentary spins that enrich your combat encounters and boost your ranking on the leaderboard. This action-packed anime-inspired game is a fast-paced combat experience centered around sword fighting and demon battles. Players can choose from a variety of original character classes, each with unique abilities tailored for intense player-versus-player encounters.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Mugen. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Mugen are issued.

All Mugen codes (Active)

Let the war begin (Image via Roblox)

Below is the complete list of all the currently active and working codes in the game:

List of active Mugen codes

Codes Rewards MUGENSBACK 10 Lucky Spins THUNDER 4 Lucky Spins PATCHMEUP Free rewards THANKS100K Free rewards RELEASE 10 Spins and 3 Lucky Spins

Inactive Mugen codes

The following codes are currently inactive and are provided for your reference:

List of inactive Mugen codes

Codes Rewards PLAYTEST Free Rewards TESTING Free Rewards

How to redeem Mugen codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

You’ll find the steps to redeem codes listed below. Simply follow them to claim your rewards.

Launch the game as you normally would. Enter the main lobby. Look for the Codes icon on the left-hand side of the screen. Click the icon to open the code redemption window. Enter your code into the text field. Press the green Redeem button to claim your rewards.

After the code is successfully redeemed, the rewards will be automatically added to your account.

Why are codes important in Mugen?

Codes play a significant role in Mugen, as they provide valuable boosts that enhance your progress, allowing you to advance more efficiently and compete for a spot among the top players.

Mugen code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you're having trouble redeeming a code in Mugen, try using the copy-and-paste method to avoid typing errors. Ensure there are no extra spaces, the code is still active, and it's entered exactly as shown. A stable internet connection is also important. If the issue persists, restarting the game might help.

Where to find the latest codes in Mugen

Discord link (Image via Discord)

To find the latest codes for Mugen, we recommend joining the official private Discord server and regularly checking the game’s homepage on Roblox. This will help you stay updated with the latest news, events, and code releases.

FAQs on Mugen codes

How many times can you redeem the Mugen codes?

Each Mugen code can only be redeemed once per account. Attempting to use the same code multiple times will result in an error message.

When do codes expire in Mugen?

The developers haven't disclosed the expiration dates for Mugen codes. Therefore, it is recommended to redeem them as soon as possible while they are still active.

When are the next Mugen codes coming?

New codes are typically released as the game gains more likes and players.

