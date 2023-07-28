Roblox Multiverse Defenders Codes (July 2023): Free Gems

Roblox, the constantly adapting platform which fosters innovation and imagination, has wowed users yet again with its latest invention, "Multiverse Defenders." This ambitious game is inspired by classic anime series such as Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, and One Piece, providing players with an exhilarating fusion of their favorite anime universes. Multiverse Defenders is a monument to the power of collective innovation and the limitless possibilities of the Roblox platform, embracing the distinct abilities, characters, and settings from these renowned characteristics.

Three of the most successful anime series, Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, and One Piece, have left an indelible influence on popular culture and amassed a devoted global audience. Roblox's Multiverse Defenders combines these classic realms, enabling players to put themselves in the shoes of their favorite heroes and wield their legendary powers.

However, Multiverse Defenders goes beyond basic replication, enabling players to try out new approaches and strategies by combining the strengths of several anime characters. This novel technique results in a dynamic and ever-changing gameplay experience in which no two battles are the same.

Active Roblox codes for Multiverse Defenders

The Multiverse Defenders codes give Roblox players valuable in-game currency known as Gems for unlocking treasure boxes containing new heroes. These boosts are critical for in-game growth, and newbies will gain the most from them because they offer an early-game boost.

4kLikes - Redeem for 250 Gems (New)

SorryForShutdown2 - Redeem for 500 Gems (New)

8KFavs - Redeem for 250 Gems (New)

SorryData - Redeem for 500 Gems (New)

1M4Visits - Redeem for 500 Gems (New)

1mVisits - Redeem for 100 Gems

TanTaiGaming - Redeem for 500 Gems

500kVisits - Redeem for 500 Gems

10500servermems - Redeem for 500 Gems

Sub2BlamSpot - Redeem for 500 Gems

2KFavs - Redeem for 250 Gems

300kVisits - Redeem for 500 Gems

Sub2GCNTV - Redeem for 250 Gems

GiveGem - Redeem for 500 Gems

100kVisits - Redeem for 200 Gems

Sub2oGVexx - Redeem for 250 Gems

20kVisit - Redeem for 200 Gems

OpenBeta - Redeem for 250 Gems

Inactive Roblox codes for Multiverse Defenders

7KFavs - Redeem for 250 Gems

3KLikesv - Redeem for 250 Gems

1KLikes - Redeem for 500 Gems

SundayShutdown! - Redeem for 237 Gems

5KFavs - Redeem for 250 Gems

3KFavs - Redeem for 250 Gems

WeAreSorry - Redeem for 2000 Gems

1K5Favorites - Redeem for 500 Gems

200kVisits - Redeem for 250 Gems

500Likes - Redeem for 200 Gems

150kVisits - Redeem for 250 Gems

50kVisits - Redeem for 200 Gems

Redeeming codes on Multiverse Defenders

Launch Multiverse Defenders and connect to the server. Once in the hub, look for a fellow sitting on a bench below the huge CLOUD sign. Approach him, and you will see CODE written above his head. Once you enter the circle around the bench, enter working codes into the ENTER CODE text box. Click on the REDEEM CODE button to claim your free reward.

How to get more codes for Multiverse Defenders

Follow the game's developer, System Arts Studio, on their Discord server to receive additional Multiverse Defenders codes. It's always a good idea to bookmark this page by pressing Ctrl+D. As a result, you will always be up to speed with the most recent Roblox codes.