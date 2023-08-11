Roblox Murder Blox Codes (August 2023): Free Rewards

In the ever-evolving metaverse of Roblox, Murder Blox is a classic inspired by the acclaimed title Murder Mystery 2. The fundamental concept of the game follows an identical trajectory, taking the genre to new heights. Players must embark on an adrenaline-fueled journey to immerse themselves in a deadly dance of survival, clever deceit, and the unrelenting quest for justice.

In the game, Robloxians are thrown into the shoes of Innocents, Murderers, and Sheriffs, each with their own set of tasks and objectives. Collaboration, duplicity, and survival are at the forefront, creating an intense and exhilarating atmosphere.

Here is a list of codes that players can redeem to help them stand out from the crowd.

Roblox Murder Blox active codes

BLU3 - This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward. (Latest)

This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward. R3D - This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward. (Latest)

This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward. ORANG3 - This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward. (Latest)

This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward. SNOW - This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward. (Latest)

This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward. FL4RE - This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward. (Latest)

This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward. CANDY - This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward. (Latest)

This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward. MIDNIGHT - This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward. (Latest)

This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward. BOMBASTIC - This code can be redeemed for a Bombastic Sword. (Latest)

- This code can be redeemed for a Bombastic Sword. AWESOME - This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward. (Latest)

- This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward. H3LL - This code can be redeemed for a Hell Hammer.

- This code can be redeemed for a Hell Hammer. STAR - This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward.

- This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward. B3ST - This code can be redeemed for the Best Knife.

- This code can be redeemed for the Best Knife. TRIDENT - This code can be redeemed for a Golden Trident Knife.

- This code can be redeemed for a Golden Trident Knife. BURST - This code can be redeemed for a Purple Haze Knife.

- This code can be redeemed for a Purple Haze Knife. VIP3R - This code can be redeemed for a Viper Hammer Knife.

- This code can be redeemed for a Viper Hammer Knife. OCEAN - This code can be redeemed for the Kraken Knife and a Madness Revolver.

- This code can be redeemed for the Kraken Knife and a Madness Revolver. FREE - This code can be redeemed for a Free Vault Try.

- This code can be redeemed for a Free Vault Try. SPRING - This code can be redeemed for a Miracle Knife.

- This code can be redeemed for a Miracle Knife. WAVE - This code can be redeemed for the Tides Knife.

- This code can be redeemed for the Tides Knife. FREECHROMA - This code can be redeemed for a Chroma Deathshard Knife.

- This code can be redeemed for a Chroma Deathshard Knife. CHROMA - This code can be redeemed for a Chroma Valor Knife.

- This code can be redeemed for a Chroma Valor Knife. SH4RD - This code can be redeemed for the Shard knife.

- This code can be redeemed for the Shard knife. FR0ZEN - This code can be redeemed for the Frozen Bow.

- This code can be redeemed for the Frozen Bow. V4LOR - This code can be redeemed for the Valor knife.

- This code can be redeemed for the Valor knife. XMAS2020 - This code can be redeemed for the Xmas knife.

- This code can be redeemed for the Xmas knife. THANKYOU - This code can be redeemed for a Free Reward.

All expired codes for Roblox's Murder Blox

C0RRUPT - This code was redeemable for the Corrupt Knife.

This code was redeemable for the Corrupt Knife. H4MMER - This code was redeemable for the Frozen Hammer.

This code was redeemable for the Frozen Hammer. W1NTER - This code was redeemable for the Winterfrost Knife.

This code was redeemable for the Winterfrost Knife. SNOWFLAKE - This code was redeemable for the Snowflake Effect.

This code was redeemable for the Snowflake Effect. 3MILLION - This code was redeemable for a 3 Million Knife.

This code was redeemable for a 3 Million Knife. FREESPIN - This code was redeemable for a free Weapon Spin.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Murder Blox?

(For PC Players) - Launch the game and connect to the server. Click on the Codes Button. It should be on the Left-Side of your screen. Enter a Working Code from the list above into the text box. Press Enter to claim the freebies. (For Mobile Players) - Launch the game as usual, and ensure you're connected to the server. Click on the Menu Button; it should be located in the Top-Right corner of your screen. Afterward, click the Codes Button and Enter a working code from the list given above. Finally, press Enter on your Keyboard to claim the free rewards.

How to score more codes for Roblox's Murder Blox?

More codes for Roblox's Murder Blox may be obtained by following the game's developers on social media. Players can also join their official Discord server for updates on this title's newest developments. You may also bookmark this page and return to it frequently.