Roblox Murder Mystery S Codes: Free Coins and more

Murder Mystery S breathes new life into Roblox gaming, drawing inspiration from Deceit and Among Us while maintaining its unique identity. Step into a world of intrigue and deception, where trust is scarce, and secrets abound. This round-based multiplayer game allocates players random roles, each with distinct objectives, creating an exciting and immersive experience like no other.

In Murder Mystery S, players can be Innocents charged with hiding, fleeing the killer, and identifying the perpetrator; Sheriffs tasked with cooperating with Innocents as the only ones capable of stopping the killer; or Murderers tasked with eliminating everyone while escaping the Sheriff's bullets. Trust, deceit, and strategy are all necessary for attaining their respective objectives.

Players can utilize the codes below to obtain coins, a free knife, or a gun skin to use as the Sheriff or the Murderer. However, gamers should know that these skins are purely cosmetic and do not provide an edge over other players.

All active codes for Roblox's Murder Mystery S

V0XY! - This code can be redeemed for 1 Million Coins. ( Latest )

H3ART - This code can be redeemed for the Heartbreaker Knife. ( Latest )

C4NDY - This code can be redeemed for the Twicks Knife and CandyBox Revolver.

L033Y - This code can be redeemed for the Mimic Blade Knife and 500 Coins.

3MIL - This code can be redeemed for the 3 Million Gun, Knife, and Effect.

S0AK - This code can be redeemed for the Super Soaker Gun.

UPD4T3! - This code can be redeemed for 300 Coins and the Corvus Knife.

B1UES0UL - This code can be redeemed for 560 coins and the Blue Soul Knife.

1MIL - This code can be redeemed for the 1 Million Gun, Balloon, & Knife.

V0XYANDF1NCH! - This code can be redeemed for 450 coins, and the Versical Deathray

H3X1R - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Coins, Hexer Gun, and Knife.

F1NCH - This code can be redeemed for the Kraken Knife.

St4yP4used - This code can be redeemed for the StayPaused Knife.

CHR0M4 - This code can be redeemed for the Chroma Excalibur Knife.

G4L4XY - This code can be redeemed for the Galaxy Panda, Gun, and Knife.

VERD4TE - This code can be redeemed for the Verditeus Knife.

C0TT0N - This code can be redeemed for the Cotton Candy Gun and Knife.

M0N3Y - This code can be redeemed for the Moneyheart Knife.

H4Z3 - This code can be redeemed for the Purple Haze Knife.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Murder Mystery S?

Launch Murder Mystery S and connect to the server. Look for the code redemption center in the Shop, it should be located on the left side of the screen, and click on it. Once in the Shop, look for the Twitter icon with the text box labeled Redeem. Now, to finish the process enter a code from the list given above or Copy and Paste them directly into the game from here. Hit Enter to claim the free rewards.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Murder Mystery S?

If players want to get their hands on more Murder Mystery S codes, they may do so by following the creators on Twitter or keeping an eye on the Roblox Murder Mystery S Official Discord Server. Nonetheless, Robloxians should bookmark this website and return frequently since it will be updated as soon as new codes become available!