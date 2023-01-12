Roblox Muscle Buster codes for January 2023: Free cash, eggs, and more

Muscle Buster is a unique Roblox game that tests one's strength and skill. Players of all ages can enjoy the physical and mental challenges the title offers. They can compete against each other for the highest score.

Muscle Buster is an action-packed game that takes place in a futuristic city where players take control of a bionic muscle man or "Buster." They must use their muscles to fight and survive a never-ending stream of robotic enemies.

Players should use their agility and strength to survive and reach the end of each level. As they progress, they will face more difficult enemies and obstacles, requiring them to use strategy and quick reflexes.

Players must use their bionic muscles to move and attack. These bionic muscles use a combination of buttons to control a character's movements and attacking capabilities. One must press the buttons in the correct sequence to build up strength and take down enemies.

In Muscle Buster, codes can be used to get free in-game items such as coins, gems, cash, and more. These codes are released by the developers from time to time, and they are usually available for a limited period of time.

This article takes a look at all the latest working codes in Muscle Buster, as well as how to redeem them.

Utilize these Roblox Muscle Buster codes to get free cash, eggs, and more in January 2023

List of active codes in Muscle Buster

Given below is a list of all the Muscle Buster codes currently working. They give away free cash and eggs upon redemption.

It is advised that you redeem these codes as soon as possible because they won't remain active for very long and can stop working at any time.

happynewyear - You can use this code to obtain a free pet in Muscle Buster

Money - You can use this code to obtain $1,000,000 cash in Muscle Buster

Twit2go - You can use this code to obtain $1,337 cash and a new egg in Muscle Buster

secret2021 - You can use this code to obtain $50,000 cash and a new egg in Muscle Buster

List of inactive codes in Muscle Buster

There are no inactive codes for Roblox Muscle Buster as of January 2023. You can redeem the active codes listed above to receive freebies and level up your characters faster.

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Muscle Buster

The steps below can be used to redeem Roblox Muscle Buster codes and obtain the rewards associated with them:

Simply start Roblox Muscle Buster and click on the Twitter button on the right side of the screen.

Each functional code can be entered into the text box that will appear in a new window.

After you've entered a code, click on Confirm to get your free gift.

Enjoy your reward.

Before pressing the Enter or Confirm button, you must verify the code once again. Roblox codes are frequently case-sensitive, and entering incorrect ones will result in an error message.

