Roblox Nicki Minaj's Gag City: How to get the Nicki Minaj Anaconda Shoulder Pet

If you're a fan of the famous American rapper Nicki Minaj and are looking for a Roblox game where you can meet other Barbz from around the world, then Nicki Minaj's Gag City might be worth a try. In this game, you can wear the pop star's iconic clothes and hairstyles themed around Pink Friday 2, take selfies in renowned scenes from Nicki's famous music videos, and share them with your friends.

With a recent update, the game developers have added new and beautiful Nicki-inspired UGCs and emotes. One particular piece of user-generated content is the Anaconda Shoulder Pet. It is a small-sized, pink-colored snake with long eyelashes and a pink tongue. This guide explains the process of obtaining this limited-edition UGC in Nicki Minaj's Gag City.

Note: There are only 100,000 copies of this UGC. So, depending on when you read this article, its stock might or might not have run out.

Unlocking the Anaconda Shoulder Pet in Roblox Nicki Minaj's Gag City

How to get the Anaconda Shoulder Pet UGC

If you wish to add this cute shoulder pet to your UGC collection, then here are the steps that need to be followed:

To obtain the snake, you need to find and collect five hidden letters (N, I, C, K, I) scattered across the game's world.

The letter N is at the end of the Gag City Central Station's platform after the Anaconda and the Starships Bus overlooking the Calling All Barbz sign on the map.

The letter I is hidden in the Shop's Exit pathway. It spawns on top of a pink-colored tree, and to get it, you'll have to perform a few tricky jumps.

The letter K is the closest to the spawn area and is hidden in the SuperBass Bus under the pool filled with pink water.

The letter C is hidden inside the Shop. Once you enter the Shop area, take a sharp left. The letter should be on top of an upcoming UGC booth.

The final letter I is also hidden in the Shop's center behind Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 Oversized White Jacket, Pants, and Headgear.

How to redeem the Anaconda Shoulder Pet UGC

If you've followed the instructions correctly, you should now have all five letters. Here are the steps that need to be followed to redeem the limited UGC in Nicki Minaj's Gag City:

Head back to the spawn area outside the Shop where the Anaconda Shoulder Pet is displayed to unlock it.

Once the display box is within reach, make the purchase as you would with any other item in Roblox.

After you've completed the purchase, the Anaconda Shoulder Pet should' be added to your Roblox inventory.

Now, you are one of the 100,000 people who are proud owners of the limited Anaconda Shoulder Pet UGC in Roblox Nicki Minaj's Gag City. Even though obtaining the hidden letters isn't that hard, what makes this quest fun is the race against time that comes with it.

