Roblox One Punch Fighters Codes (August 2023): Free Rewards

One Punch Fighters is an explosive click-fighting game on Roblox that allows players to embrace their heroic potential and embody Saitama's indomitable spirit. The title is inspired by the acclaimed Anime One Punch Man and offers addicting gameplay, progressive levelling system. One Punch Fighters is the best place for gamers looking for an action-packed journey to unleash their power and become the hero they were born to be.

One Punch Fighters' fundamental gameplay relies around click-fighting techniques. When players are faced with opponents, they must use a quick barrage of clicks to launch deadly attacks on their enemy. The more they click, the stronger their punches get, bringing them closer to Saitama's overwhelming might.

However, Robloxians can redeem the codes mentioned below and claim free boosts and much more to support them on their insatiable journey to become the strongest fighter.

All working codes for Roblox One Punch Fighters

MOCHI - Redeemable for All Boosts. (Latest)

STRING - Redeemable for All Boosts. (Latest)

UPDATE102 - Redeemable for All Boosts.

UPDATE10 - Redeemable for All Boosts.

ONEMILLION - Redeemable for All Boosts.

DEFENSE - Redeemable for All Boosts.

PUMPKIN - Redeemable for 5 Pumpkins.

UPDATE9BUGFIX - Redeemable for All Boosts.

UPDATE9 - Redeemable for All Boosts.

UPDATE8 - Redeemable for All Boosts.

UPDATE7 - Redeemable for All Boosts.

FridayCode - Redeemable for All Boosts.

UpdateDay - Redeemable for All Boosts.

ThxForSuport - Redeemable for All Boosts.

OPF - Redeemable for Luck and Damage Boosts.

OnePunch - Redeemable for Elixirs and All Boosts.

SIXPART2 - Redeemable for All Boosts.

FREE_EXP - Redeemable for 5 EXP Elixirs.

UPDATE6 - Redeemable for Damage, and Luck Boost.

Thx15mVisits - Redeemable for All Boosts.

Thx50kSubsTwitter - Redeemable for All Boosts.

Thx75kFavorites - Redeemable for All Boosts.

50KLIKES - Redeemable for All Boosts.

UPDATE6BUGFIX - Redeemable for All Boosts.

FREE_LUCK - Redeemable for 5 Luck Boost and 5 Elixir.

FREE_STR - Redeemable for 5 Strength Elixir.

45KLIKES - Redeemable for all Boosts.

UPDATE5 - Redeemable for all Boosts.

UPDATE5BUGFIX - Redeemable for 3 Elixir Boosts.

FREE_LEVEL - Redeemable for 25 Fruit Elixir.

UPDATE4 - Redeemable for 1 Elixir and all Boosts.

FREE_PAITAMA - Redeemable for an Awakened Paitama hero.

FREE_BOROS - Redeemable for an Awakened Boros hero.

BOOST - Redeemable for Damage, Luck, Coin, and Strength Boosts.

UPDATE3 - Redeemable for Damage, Luck, Coin, and Strength Boosts.

Thx5Mvisits - Redeemable for an Elixir.

ShutdownForCorrection - Redeemable for 1 Damage Boost and 1 Strength Boost.

20KLIKES - Redeemable for Gem Boost.

UPDATE2 - Redeemable for 4 Luck Boosts.

thx11kplayers - Redeemable for 4 Gem Boost and 4 Luck Boost.

Thx6KLikes - Redeemable for 1 Gem Boost and 1 Damage Boost.

thx1Mvisits - Redeemable for 1 Gem Boost and all other Boosts.

quiz - Redeemable for 2 Strength Boost.

Thx7KFollows - Redeemable for 1 Gem Boost and all other Boosts.

Thx3KLikes - Redeemable for 1 Gem Boost and all other Boosts.

thx4kplayers - Redeemable for 1 Gem Boost and all other Boosts.

ThxYoutubers - Redeemable for 2 Damage Boosts and all other Boosts.

thx1kplayers - Redeemable for 1 Damage Boosts and all other Boosts.

Welcome - Redeemable for 2 Damage Boosts and all other Boosts.

thx100likes - Redeemable for 1 Damage Boost and 1 Luck Boost.

All expired codes for Roblox One Punch Fighters

ThxTesters - Was redeemable for Boosts.

launchEve - Was redeemable for Boosts.

shutdown - Was redeemable for Boosts.

strengthRating - Was redeemable for Boosts.

Thx1500kLikes - Was redeemable for Boosts.

10KLIKES - Was redeemable for Boosts.

How to redeem codes in Roblox One Punch Fighters?

Launch One Punch Fighters on Roblox and connect to the server.

Click on the Gift Icon located on the Right-Side of the player's screen.

Enter a code into the Text Box that pops up.

Finally, Click on Enter Code to redeem the freebies.

How to get more codes for Roblox One Punch Fighters?

More codes may be found by following the game's developers on social media and joining the official Discord Server for One Punch Fighters. The creators normally give away codes when an update is released or a milestone is reached, so gamers should keep an eye out for that.

Players can, however, bookmark this page and return to it frequently to remain up to speed on the newest Roblox news and updates.