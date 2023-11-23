Roblox Pet Simulator 99: Release date, features, and more

Roblox Pet Simulator 99, the sequel to the much-loved Pet Simulator X, is set to be released soon. The gameplay is centered around pet-collecting, coin-amassing, and taking on monsters in dungeons by teaming up with your pets. Big Games, the developers behind the games, will soon make the improved version available to the masses.

If you're interested in knowing more about this exciting new release, this article will surely be of help to you.

What is Roblox Pet Simulator 99, and when is it going to be released?

Roblox Pet Simulator 99 is the heir to the Roblox Pet Simulator X. Big Games' developers are the masterminds behind this new pet-centric concoction. While there will be many changes and updates made to the game, the core premise is going to stay the same. Pet Simulator 99 is sure to steal your heart with mind-blowing graphics, an entire catalog full of new pets, a meticulously designed interface, and a new intuitive set of controls and mechanics.

The Pet Simulator 99 Roblox page has been teasing and showing us glimpses of what the game would look like since February 5, 2022. But with the release of the game trailer, along with the declaration of release date of December 1, 2023, the fans are sure excited.

Key features of Pet Simulator 99

Here are the details on the virtual feast Pet Simulator 99 is going to be serving up when it's released:

Coins: Your pets are not just there to look cute; they can also collect coins. So you can simply kick back and relax while your furry companion gathers coins like a treasure hunt.

Your pets are not just there to look cute; they can also collect coins. So you can simply kick back and relax while your furry companion gathers coins like a treasure hunt. Pet Squad: You can forget all old limits because now you can have a pet parade with up to 99 companions.

Eggstravaganza: You can schedule multiple eggs to hatch simultaneously because waiting for a single egg to hatch is obsolete.

You can schedule multiple eggs to hatch simultaneously because waiting for a single egg to hatch is obsolete. Stars: You can complete quests like breaking presents, hatching the best eggs, and breaking 600 breakables. This will earn you stars. Stars can be used to unlock multiple useful items.

Rank up: Stars can also be used to level up your in-game character and unlock exciting rewards. It's like a Fortnite Battle Pass but with more pets and fewer victory royales.

Stars can also be used to level up your in-game character and unlock exciting rewards. It's like a Fortnite Battle Pass but with more pets and fewer victory royales. Diamonds: Diamonds can be used to unlock pet upgrades like equipping more pets and popping open even more eggs.

Expanded inventory: Your inventory can now hold twice as many items as Roblox Pet Simulator X and is now a treasure trove of possibilities.

Your inventory can now hold twice as many items as Roblox Pet Simulator X and is now a treasure trove of possibilities. Enchants and vehicles: You can level up your gameplay with enchantments and zip around in style with vehicles and mounts.

Cannons: You can also blast your way through different areas with cannons.

Additional features

The sequel to Pet Simulator X lives up to its reputation and comes loaded with a boatload of features to prove so. Here is the rundown on all the additional features:

Golden pets and pet fusion: You can multiply your pet power with golden critters and fuse them for the ultimate pet dream team.

Digging and fishing: You can also try to get your hands (or paws) dirty with new digging and fishing mechanics.

You can also try to get your hands (or paws) dirty with new digging and fishing mechanics. Trading plazas: After rebirthing, you can dive into an enhanced trading experience at the trading plaza and crack deals.

Equip spells: You can also equip spells like a virtual wizard and spice up your pet-centered escapades.

You can also equip spells like a virtual wizard and spice up your pet-centered escapades. Rebirth mechanics: In PS99, rebirthing isn't just a reset. Instead, it's a teleportation ticket to new areas and voting booths.

Potions and power-ups: You can also boost your abilities with upgradeable potions. It's like a power-up smoothie for your pets.

You can also boost your abilities with upgradeable potions. It's like a power-up smoothie for your pets. New items: From Hasty Flags to supercharge your pets to limited-time boosts, there's a whole arsenal of new items for you to discover.

Get ready to level up your virtual pet game because this will be a pawsitively wild adventure.

