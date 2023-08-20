Roblox Project Omega codes (August 2023): Free rewards

Roblox's Project Omega puts a new spin on an old favorite and reimagines the creature-collecting and old-school battling experience. Players will find themselves immersed in a dynamic environment that mixes the allure of Pokémon with the creative potential of Roblox as they explore this mystic realm, all while collecting monsters, engaging in battles, and confronting gym leaders.

They must traverse ravishing landscapes in order to befriend and add Pokémon to their team. With a diverse collection of creatures, each with its own set of abilities and powers, the game pushes players to explore and think, assembling the best squad to face the challenges ahead.

Robloxians will need all the help they can get in this adventurous odyssey, and that's where the codes listed below come in.

All working codes for Roblox's Project Omega

Here are all the working codes:

noooredo - This code can be redeemed for a free Rayquaza.

timetosh1n3 - This code can be redeemed for a free Holy Gallade.

poipee - This code can be redeemed for a free Poipole.

slackingp1ay3 - This code can be redeemed for a free Slaking.

nom0redup3 - This code can be redeemed for a free Kyogre.

GALARSUPD - This code can be redeemed for a free Galarian Slowbro.

POPPANIMYUH - This code can be redeemed for a free Reward.

Omega512345 - This code can be redeemed for a free Jirachi.

Virtuous101096 - This code can be redeemed for a free Dialga.

100KVISITSWHAT - This code can be redeemed for a free Mewtwo.

2KGMEMBA - This code can be redeemed for a free Kyurem.

All expired codes in Roblox's Project Omega

There are no expired codes for Project Omega at the moment, but if any of the active ones falter, they will be included in this list.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Project Omega?

Redeeming codes in Project Omega is quite easy, as players just have to follow the step-by-step guide. However, to use these codes and claim the freebies, they will have to get the Victory Badge from the first gym.

Launch Project Omega and connect to the server. Open up the Menu and look for the Mystery Gift option. After clicking on it, a Code Redemption Window should pop up. In it, Enter a Code from the list given above into the Text Box. Finally, click Redeem Button to claim the free rewards.

Why aren't some codes working in Roblox's Project Omega?

If players are receiving errors while redeeming a code, they must first check to see if any mistakes were made during input. These codes are case-sensitive, which means they won't activate until entered exactly as shown.

To avoid mistakes, the recommended method is to copy and paste these codes directly into the game from this post. If the code still won't activate, then it has expired. In such cases, you can't do anything other than try other codes or wait for new ones.

How to get more codes for Project Omega?

Unfortunately, players cannot gain additional Project Omega codes as the game's development has been stopped. However, they may follow its creators on their Twitter accounts or join the official Project Omega Discord server.

Robloxians can also bookmark this website and revisit it often to check for new codes.