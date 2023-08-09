Roblox Project XXL Codes (August 2023): Free Spins and more

For anime enthusiasts and Roblox fanatics alike, Project XXL appears as the ultimate combination of cherished anime universes. This innovative Roblox game, inspired by renowned series such as Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and others, allows you to step into the shoes of great characters and join in epic fights, challenging missions, and thrilling journeys.

You may travel across locations inspired by the worlds of their favorite anime series, fighting dangerous foes and completing tasks that test their strategic thinking and combat ability. From flying through the air like a Saiyan to performing intricate jutsus with the deftness of a shinobi, you can do what your heart desires.

Most codes listed below provide Spins which is a valuable resource in the game, and some of them provide 2X Boosts, which are extremely useful in the process of leveling up your character.

All working codes for Roblox's Project XXL

Gimmespinsnow - This code can be redeemed for 50 Spins. (New)

Gimmespinsnow2 - This code can be redeemed for 50 Spins. (New)

codes4me - This code can be redeemed for 4-hour 2x EXP and 10 Random Rare Items. (New)

100spincodeyay - This code can be redeemed for 100 Spins.

100spincodeyay2 - This code can be redeemed for 100 Spins.

50spinscode3 - This code can be redeemed for 50 Spins.

50spinscode4 - This code can be redeemed for 50 Spins.

25kneedles - This code can be redeemed for 5 Random Rare Items, 4-Hour 2x EXP and 100 Spins.

50spinscode - This code can be redeemed for 50 Spins.

50spinscode2 - This code can be redeemed for 50 Spins.

newmangekyos - This code can be redeemed for 50 Spins.

moremangekyos - This code can be redeemed for 50 Spins.

10rare - This code can be redeemed for 10 Random Rare Items.

rinneganupdate - This code can be redeemed for 60 Spins and 5-hour Item Notifier.

newspins4races - This code can be redeemed for 100 Spins.

3kupupupupup - This code can be redeemed for 100 Spins.

needmorecodes - This code can be redeemed for 50 Spins.

sharinganupdate - This code can be redeemed for 3 Rare Items and 5-Hour 2x EXP. (Lvl +500)

almostback - This code can be redeemed for 3h of Double Everything.

universreset - This code can be redeemed for 1h of Double Experience and 1 Whitesnake Collar.

This code can be redeemed for 1h of Double Experience and 1 Whitesnake Collar. SubToTaklaman - This code can be redeemed for 6h of Double Everything.

All expired codes for Roblox's Project XXL

fortune4newcode - This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards.

plusultra4sure - This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards.

redgems10x - This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards. newcode33 - This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Project XXL?

Launch Project XXL on Roblox and connect to the server. Click on the Settings Button. It should be located on the left side of the player's screen. Enter a working code into the Enter Code text box that pops up. Press the Enter button on the keyboard on the PC or the Return button on a mobile device to claim the free rewards.

Why aren't some codes for Roblox's Project XXL working?

If gamers are having problems redeeming a code from the list above, the first thing they should search for is typos, as these codes are known to be case-sensitive. To avoid mistakes, the ideal technique for players to use is to copy the codes from this page and paste them straight into the game. If the code still does not work after attempting the preceding methods, it has most likely expired.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Project XXL?

More codes for Project XXL may be obtained by following the game's developers on social media or by joining their Official Discord Server to stay up to date on the newest updates. If that seems like too much work, players may bookmark this page and return frequently to do the same thing.