Roblox RB World 4 codes (September 2023): Free rewards

Roblox's RB World 4 is a dynamic online basketball game that brings together players to exhibit their skills, compete against each other, and rise through the ranks of the basketball elite. It is an amazing title for anyone, whether you're a solo gamer searching for a competitive experience or prefer playing with your friends to conquer the court.

Fans may play with others in the Multiplayer mode or game alone in this title's newly added single-player mode. They have to train at the gym to hone their skills and personalize their character's appearance. The game is regularly updated with exciting new content to keep players engaged. This includes codes that offer various rewards.

All working codes for Roblox RB World 4

These are all the codes currently active in Roblox's RB World 4:

RBW4 - This code can be redeemed for 40 free Tickets. (New)

SeasonTen - This code can be redeemed for 8,000 free Koins.

Independence - This code can be redeemed for 25 free Tickets.

2023IndependenceDay - This code can be redeemed for a free Starry Pride Player Banner.

SeasonNine - This code can be redeemed for 8,000 free Koins.

SeasonEight - This code can be redeemed for 8,000 free Koins.

20MVisits - This code can be redeemed for 60 free Tickets.

SeasonSeven - This code can be redeemed for 8,000 free Koins.

2023Easter - This code can be redeemed for a free Easter Eggs Player Banner.

EasterBunny - This code can be redeemed for 25 free Tickets.

SeasonSix - This code can be redeemed for 8,000 free Koins.

2023Valentines - This code can be redeemed for Heartsy Player Banner.

ShowLove - This code can be redeemed for 15 free Tickets.

SeasonFive - This code can be redeemed for 8,000 free Koins.

SeasonFour - This code can be redeemed for 8,000 free Koins.

2022ChristmasTokens - This code can be redeemed for 3,000 free Event Tokens.

2022Christmas - This code can be redeemed for a free Christmas Spirit Player Banner.

ChristmasPresent - This code can be redeemed for 20 free Tickets.

SeasonThree - This code can be redeemed for 10 free Tickets and 10k Free Koins.

2022Thanksgiving - This code can be redeemed for a free Autumn Player Banner.

ExtraShootingBoost - This code can be redeemed for a free Shooting D-Fuel boost.

ExtraFinishingBoost - This code can be redeemed for a free Finishing D-Fuel boost.

SeasonTwo - This code can be redeemed for 10,000 free Koins.

10MVisits - This code can be redeemed for 60 free Tickets.

#ForgiveMe? - This code can be redeemed for 20,000 free Koins.

SeasonOne - This code can be redeemed for 10,000 free Koins.

#RobloxDown - This code can be redeemed for 50 free Tickets.

3KKoins - This code can be redeemed for 3,000 free Koins.

GrayJoggers - This code can be redeemed for a free Pair of Gray Joggers.

GenericShoes - This code can be redeemed for a free Pair of Generic Shoes.

All expired codes for Roblox RB World 4

If players attempt to redeem these expired codes in any way, an error message will appear:

1MKoins - This code could have been redeemed for a free reward.

BetaKoins - This code could have been redeemed for a free reward.

BetaTickets - This code could have been redeemed for a free reward.

WhiteShirt - This code could have been redeemed for a free reward.

How to redeem codes in Roblox RB World 4

Follow these simple steps to redeem codes in Roblox's RB World 4 within minutes:

Launch RB World 4 on your PC or mobile device and connect to the server. Click on the icon that resembles a Bank Vault; it should be at the top of your screen. Now, copy a working code from the active list provided earlier and paste it into the text box. Press the Redeem option to get your free reward.

Follow the creator of RB World 4 @jokes4lifex on X (previously Twitter) to get a whiff of any updated code in the works, and bookmark this page to remain up to speed on all Roblox-related developments.