Roblox Reaper 2 codes (July 2023): Free Cash, Resets, and more

Roblox Reaper 2 is a title based on the popular Bleach anime/manga franchise. It is developed by Iconic Anime Productions. In this Roblox experience, players must defeat powerful opponents to become elite fighters on the server. Additionally, they can engage in PvP battles to earn resources and other beneficial rewards in the game.
To improve their in-game capabilities, Robloxians must regularly update their Skill Tree using Skill Points. They can earn Skill Points by completing tasks and challenges.
Veteran players will have an easier time earning Skill Points, as they will have the necessary equipment and weaponry to defeat their foes. New players, on the other hand, will struggle immensely as they will lack quality items. Fortunately, they can redeem promo codes, such as the ones featured in this article, to obtain useful items.
Active codes in Roblox Reaper 2
Players can redeem the active codes listed below to get useful items in Roblox Reaper 2:
- MONIEPLS - Redeem for 5k Cash (Latest)
- xaxis?—Redeem 1 Legendary Spin (Latest)
- DxLikesWomen—Redeem for 5 Spins (Latest)
- PATIENCEISTHEKEY—Redeem for Free Spins
- JOEBEARD—Redeem for 10k Cash
- PARTYSTUNFIX—Redeem for 1 Pet Spin
- CAPTURETHEFLAG—Redeem for 15k Cash
- UNRANKED—Redeem for 25k Cash
- BUYSPINS!—Redeem for 1,5k Cash
- PRIMEROSECONDOLESGO—Redeem for 25k Cash
- RACEREROLLPRIMERO—Redeem for a Race Reroll
- RESETPOINTSPRIMEROYES—Redeem for Reset Points
- NEWSPINNER?—Redeem for 5 Secondary Spins
- FIRSTPETCODE—Redeem for 1 Pet Spin
- YAKRUSISAWESOME—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll
- SHINSOPLS—Redeem for aSecondary Reroll
- PIMPINGCASH—Redeem for free cash
- FREECASH??—Redeem for Cash
- NEWRACEPLS2—Redeem for Race Reroll
- NEWSKILLTREE—Redeem for Skill Points Reset
- CHRISTMASRACEREROLL?—Race Reroll
- CHRISTMASRACEREROLL2?—Race Reroll
- TYBWSOON?!—Redeem for a Race Reroll
- SECONDARYREROLL4FREE—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll
- WAVE1—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll
- REROLLGOODBYE1—Redeem for Race Reroll
- YAKRUSISGONE1—Redeem for cash
- NEWFB?1—Redeem for Secondary Reroll
- FULLBRINGHYPE—Redeem for Race Reroll
- HEBACK—Redeem for Secondary Reroll
- FINALLYUPDATEB—Redeem for 25k cash
- READYFORTRUEVASTO—Redeem for Race Reroll
- GOTOLAVACAVEATLVL100—Redeem for Prestige Buff Reset
- WHATSHALLIGET—Redeem for SP Reset
- NEWSKINCODE —Redeem for a random skin from the Dark One skin package (Note: Press the spacebar after entering the code, or else it won't work)
- YOUASKED4DELIVERY—Redeem for SP Reset
- THANKYOUFORPAT14NCE—Redeem for 25k cash
- RANDOMZANPAKUTOZ—Redeem for a Zanpakuto Reroll
- QUINCYBIGSWORD—Redeem for a Quincy Saber Reroll (Greatsaber/Saber)
- GIBNEWSWORD—Redeem for Reroll Zanpakuto model
- REALDANGAl24—Redeem for 10k cash
- REEEEEEEE—Reddem for 5k cash
- KUCHILOARROGANTE—Redeem for 25k cash
- SPRESETFORFIXES—Redeem for a Skill Point and Nodes Reset
- 100KLIKESPATCH—Redeem for a new Skin and 10k Cash
- JUSTCAUSEILOVEYOU—Redeem for a Skill Point and Nodes Reset
- SupaSupriseNight—Redeem for 25k Cash
- SHEESHGOTHACKED—Redeem for 5k Cash
- WEAPOLOGIZE—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll
- PRAYFORZENOKEI—Redeem for 5k Cash
- THANKYOUFORSTAYING—Redeem for 20k Cash
- SUNDAYFUNDAY—Redeem for free rewards
- Zen1—Redeem to reroll your race
- Zen2—Redeem to reroll your race
- CashDAY—Redeem for 10k Cash
- [email protected]—Redeem for 10k Cash
- SubscribeZenokeiRBLXOnYoutube—Redeem for 10k Cash
- SUPRISECASH20K—Redeem for 20k Cash
- ROBLOXDOWN—Redeem for 5k Cash
- DAVIDBAZOOKA—Redeem for 5k Cash
- DELAY1—Redeem for free rewards
- RESETPOINTS1—Redeem to reset your character (Will reset Cash and stats)
- RESETPOINTS2—Redeem to reset your character (Will reset Cash and stats)
- RESETPOINTS3—Redeem to reset your character (Will reset Cash and stats)
- prestigeVasto—Redeem for rewards (Must have Prestige Vasto to use)
- prestigeAdjuchacar—Redeem for rewards (Must have Prestige Adjuchacar to use)
Inactive codes in Roblox Reaper 2
Many old codes in Roblox Reaper 2 have gone inactive over time. Listed below are some of them:
- GIBNEWSWORD—Redeem for Reroll Zanpakuto model
- LEGENDARYSPINPLS—Redeem for a Legendary Spin
- Spin2win—Redeem for 5 Spins
- INFLOAD—Redeem for 20k Cash
- UPDTBALANCE1—Redeem for free rewards
- BCASH11—Redeem for 5k Cash
- QUINCYGUNS—Redeem for a Quincy Bow Reroll (Gun/Bow)
- REIATSUFINE—Redeem for a Reiatsu Color Reroll
- REIATSUFINEV2—Redeem for a Reiatsu Color Reroll
- REIATSUFINEV3—Redeem for a Reiatsu Color Reroll
- RANDOM—Redeem for 10k Cash
- RANDOMV2—Redeem for 10k Cash
- RANDOM3—Redeem for 30k cash
- TESTINGNEWTYPEOFCODE—Redeem for 2x cash for one day
- READYFORSHUNKO—Redeem for Secondary Reroll
- AURAKENANDTVLUPDATE—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll
- bugfixes00—Redeem for 10k cash
- JUSTCASH—Redeem for 10k Cash
How to redeem codes in Roblox Reaper 2
Robloxians can follow the simple steps below to activate promo codes in Reaper 2:
- Launch Roblox Reaper 2.
- Once inside the main server, hit the "M" button on your keyboard to open the Menu Options interface.
- Scroll down to find the "Codes" button.
- Press it to open the code redemption window.
- Copy the desired code from our list and paste it into the text box.
- Make sure to hit the "Submit" button to activate the code.
Once a code has been redeemed, Robloxians can find the rewards associated with it in their in-game inventory.