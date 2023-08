Roblox Shattered Psycho Online Codes: (August 2023) Free Spins and more

The exciting Roblox game Shattered Psycho Online is inspired by the renowned Mob Psycho 100 anime and Japanese comics (manga) by the creator 'ONE.' Step into a world where psychics rule supreme and go on an action-packed adventure that goes beyond the limits of anime. The creators of this game at Shattered Games delivered and provided an intense experience that will keep every player on the edge of their seats.

Players enter a world of extraordinary abilities and psychic capabilities. In Shattered Psycho Online, players take on the role of a brilliant psychic with incredible supernatural abilities.

As they fight in epic battles against powerful adversaries, they can tap into telekinesis, pyrokinesis, mind-control abilities, and much more. They may customize their playstyle and become fierce mind flayers.

So, if players are looking to make this psychic journey easier, these codes will prove to be helpful as they grant some of the most critical resources in the game.

All active codes for Roblox's Shattered Psycho Online

IHateMidterms! - This code can be redeemed for Free Spins.

This code can be redeemed for 2 Uncommon Spins. Release! - This code can be redeemed for 2 Race Spins & 1 Uncommon Spin.

All inactive codes for Roblox's Shattered Psycho Online

TesterTest2 - This code was redeemable for rewards.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Shattered Psycho Online?

Launch Shattered Psycho Online on Roblox and connect to the server. In the main menu, players must look for a text box labeled Enter Code. After clicking on the text box, gamers must Enter a Code into the text box. After entering the code, players have to click the Enter key on their keyboard to finally claim the rewards.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Shattered Psycho Online?

If Robloxians want to get their hands on some more codes, they can join the Official Shattered Psycho Discord Server to stay updated on the latest news and happenings. Otherwise, players can take the easier approach by just bookmarking this page and revisiting frequently!