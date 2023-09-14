Roblox Shonen Verse codes (September 2023): Free Yen and boosts

Roblox Shonen Verse allows players to explore a succession of intriguing islands, each brimming with mysteries and challenges. This game brings classic abilities from beloved anime series, such as Saiyan transformations from Dragon Ball Z, Naruto's Sharingan eye technique, and iconic stands such as Star Platinum and The World from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

With an ever-expanding universe to explore, players can unleash their inner warriors and construct their own epic journeys. The game's currency, Yen, and XP Boosts will be useful for new and returning players. Check out the live Shonen Verse codes mentioned below to get your freebies.

All working codes for Roblox Shonen Verse

These are all the active codes for Shonen Verse as of now:

SorryForTooManyShutdowns - This code can be redeemed for a 2x XP boost and a 2x Yen boost. (New)

This code can be redeemed for a 2x XP boost and a 2x Yen boost. 5KFavs - This code can be redeemed for 10,000 free Yen. (New)

This code can be redeemed for 10,000 free Yen. Sub2Roball - This code can be redeemed for 15,000 free Yen, 2x XP boost, and a 2x Yen boost.

This code can be redeemed for 15,000 free Yen, 2x XP boost, and a 2x Yen boost. Release! - This code can be redeemed for 15,000 free Yen.

This code can be redeemed for 15,000 free Yen. DoubleXP - This code can be redeemed for 2x XP boost and 2x Yen boost.

This code can be redeemed for 2x XP boost and 2x Yen boost. RIPEXPLOITERS - This code can be redeemed for 10,000 Yen.

This code can be redeemed for 10,000 Yen. 1KLikes - This code can be redeemed for 2x XP boost and 2x Yen boost.

This code can be redeemed for 2x XP boost and 2x Yen boost. WBl0x - This code can be redeemed for 30,000 Yen.

All expired codes for Roblox Shonen Verse

Fortunately, there are no expired codes for Shonen Verse yet. It is, however, advised that you swiftly redeem the active ones, as they can expire soon.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Shonen Verse?

This step-by-step instruction guide will help you redeem codes in Shonen Verse within minutes.

Open up Shonen Verse on your PC or mobile device and connect to the server. Look for the Twitter Bird, it should be located at the bottom of your screen. After clicking it, a Code Redemption Window should pop up. Copy and Paste a working code into the text box labeled Enter Code Here. Hit the Redeem Button to receive the free reward.

Why are some codes for Roblox Shonen Verse not working?

If a player is having trouble redeeming a code, the first step should be to thoroughly check for mistakes. It is critical to remember that Roblox codes are case-sensitive. The preferred technique for preventing errors is to copy and paste the codes directly from this page into the game.

If the code still displays an error, it has most likely expired. In such circumstances, players may need to look for fresh and active ones from other sources to gain access to crucial in-game items and rewards.

How to get more codes for Roblox Shonen Verse?

Players should follow the game's developers on X (previously Twitter) and join their official discord server for more codes. Developers frequently provide free redeemable codes when updates are made, or key milestones are accomplished.

Another good way to get new Shonen Verse codes is to bookmark Sportskeeda's Roblox News Hub. You may visit it frequently to remain up to speed on the latest news and developments.