Roblox Short Creepy Stories: Christmas Special

If you enjoy playing horror games and are looking for a short but similar experience in the magical world of Roblox, then Short Creepy Stories should be right up your alley. The game features multiple stories from talented writers, and then those stories are brought to life inside the Roblox Metaverse by accomplished game developers.

This game is oddly reminiscent of the heart-pounding PC game - Outlast. If you think you are up for the challenge, then strap in for a rollercoaster ride through eerie levels, facing mind-bending puzzles, grotesque monsters, and an atmosphere designed to make you question your decision to play in the dark.

Short Creepy Story recently celebrated the holiday season with the release of their newest story called The Christmas Special. This article serves as a walkthrough or a transcript of the story and helps you get an overview of the new story before you jump in and experience it for yourself. Let's take a look!

What is the new Christmas Special story in Roblox Short Creepy Stories all about?

The story fades in on one late winter night when the main character, played by you, can't seem to fall asleep. You get up from your bed and stumble into the living room. There, you discover an ancient book by the fireplace, and you decide to read it. The story unfolds with a creature, twisted and deformed, emerging from the snow. To get a mental picture of the creature, you can imagine sharp eyes, jagged teeth, and eerie footprints left everywhere it treads in the yard.

As you sit quietly in the living room reading the ancient book and occasionally strolling through the house, the beast roams freely in the neighborhood, sniffing and snorting, seemingly on a mission. And this is not just any run-of-the-mill mission but a quest that is related to an ancient grudge. It also drags a bag along with it, emitting spine-chilling cries that'd make even the bravest players shudder.

The chilling narrative takes a sudden turn when the creature reaches your doorstep. You must hide, breathless and voiceless, hoping it's all a bad dream. But dreams turn into nightmares, and in the shadows, you witness the beast drop its sack with a thud that signals the end of its eerie cries.

As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that this ain't your ordinary neighborhood Santa. The creature, known only as Krampus, first jumpscares you from outside of your house and then finds a way to take out the main character's mom, who appears to be sleeping through the whole story. After a few narrative dialogues, the creature finds a way to enter the house, and it takes you by its claws, tight around your throat, leaving you gasping for air.

To make a long story short, you find yourself bundled in a sack with other naughty kids. It turns out that being whiny, mean, or rude lands you a one-way ticket to a remote location, which is a not-so-jolly outcome for those who don't follow the rules.

So, the next time you decide to break the rules or regulations in a game or real life, remember the tale of Krampus from Roblox Short Creepy Stories. Stay on the nice list by following the rules unless you want to risk being dragged away in a Demon Bag. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to everyone!

