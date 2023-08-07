Roblox Strong Muscle Simulator (August 2023): Free Gems

Strong Muscle Simulator is a captivating Roblox game that allows gamers to create their ideal body and grow muscles that sizzle. This action-packed game is about more than simply making money. It's about demonstrating strength in spectacular duels and rising through the ranks to become the undisputed bodybuilder. Strong Muscle Simulator offers an exciting experience for fitness fans and Robloxians with its easy yet rewarding gameplay.

The game's core mechanics revolve around players clicking to train their character's body, channeling their dedication and determination into virtual workouts. With each click, the character's muscles grow in size and strength. It's a journey of self-improvement as players witness their virtual alter ego transform into a titan.

However, players can use the codes below for free rewards, including gems, muscles, and more.

Roblox Strong Muscle Simulator working codes

EGGHUNT - This code can be redeemed for Free Gems and Muscles.

This code can be redeemed for Free Gems and Muscles. EAST3R - This code can be redeemed for Special Rewards.

This code can be redeemed for Special Rewards. RELEASE - This code can be redeemed for 15,000 Muscles.

This code can be redeemed for 15,000 Muscles. HAUNTED - This code can be redeemed for Special Rewards.

This code can be redeemed for Special Rewards. BOSS - This code can be redeemed for Special Rewards.

This code can be redeemed for Special Rewards. PATRICKS - This code can be redeemed for Special Rewards.

This code can be redeemed for Special Rewards. DEVILFRUIT - This code can be redeemed for Special Rewards.

This code can be redeemed for Special Rewards. SECRET - This code can be redeemed for Special Rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Strong Muscle Simulator

25M - This code could have been redeemed for Special Rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for Special Rewards. MOON - This code could have been redeemed for Special Rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for Special Rewards. VALENTINE - This code could have been redeemed for Special Rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for Special Rewards. VOID - This code could have been redeemed for Special Rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for Special Rewards. HUGE - This code could have been redeemed for Special Rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for Special Rewards. AURA - This code could have been redeemed for Special Rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for Special Rewards. HELL - This code could have been redeemed for Special Rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for Special Rewards. FREE - This code could have been redeemed for Special Rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for Special Rewards. POG - This code could have been redeemed for Special Rewards.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Strong Muscle Simulator?

Open Strong Muscle Simulator on Roblox and connect to the server. Open up Shop. It should be located on the left side of the player's screen. Head over to the Codes Menu, which a Gift Icon denotes. Now, Enter a working code from the list given above. Hit the Redeem Button to claim the free rewards.

Why aren't some codes for Roblox Strong Muscle Simulator working?

If you are having trouble redeeming one of the codes, the first thing you should be looking for is a typo. These codes are menacingly case-sensitive. So, the best way to avoid these errors is to practice copying and pasting the codes from this list directly into the game. If the code still doesn't work, it has likely expired, and nothing can be done. The best thing to do is hope that a new one is coming.

How to get more codes for Roblox Strong Muscle Simulator?

Players can follow the game's developer on Twitter and join the Official Strong Muscle Simulator Discord Server to find more codes. When an update is launched or a milestone is met, the developers generally give free codes so gamers can look forward to that. However, players can bookmark this page and return to it frequently to stay updated on the game's latest news and updates.