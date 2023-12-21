Roblox Survive the Killer: Christmas Update 2023

The holiday season is here, and the game developers at the studios of Roblox Survive the Killer are celebrating it with the release of the Christmas Update 2023. They've gone all out this year to truly capture the holiday spirit and make the game feel festive by adding a plethora of free rewards that can only be obtained in this update.

This article breaks it down by revealing every reward and the procedure to obtain it without any hassle. Let's dive straight into everything you need to know about the Christmas 2023 update.

Additions to Roblox Survive the Killer in Christmas Update 2023

Roblox Survive the Killer: A new look, event, and lots of rewards

When you load into the game for the first time, you'll notice that the lobby has undergone a festive makeover. It's like the developers wrapped it in glitter and sprinkled snowflakes everywhere. They have even added a special Winter Event 2023, which has brought in five limited-time quests that you can complete to earn 10 gems, 15 gems, a Gingerbread Cabin, and the eminent "Ruler of the North" title.

You can also obtain Santa's newest buddies in town Jack Frost and Lyreth the Elf, who were added to the killer roster. And if you missed them last year, you can also get a hold of Santa Roni, Corrupt Santa, and Present Head as they have also made a frosty comeback to Roblox Survive the Killer.

The Winter 2023 Present and Polar Present crates were also added to the game. Through these, you can get coveted swords like The Winter Warrior, The Life-Mender, or the ultimate Ruler of the North. Your arsenal is about to get extremely cool because along with these, 30 new weapons have also been added to the game.

Some particular items you can look forward to are the Frozen Candy Cane, the Golden Ice Wall, the Golden Lance, the Goldsunder, and many more.

Roblox Survive the Killer: New code and weapons

In the meantime, you can keep an eye out for Rudolph’s Golden Ravager as it's a golden gift, and you don't want to miss it. If you're feeling lucky, embark on the quest for golden weapons as they can be purchased in the shop for 300 gems and can also be found scattered across the map. You can also complete time-limited quests, collect parts, or return lost items for a slim 1% chance of hitting the jackpot.

Don't forget to check out the lobby's shop for some cool new items available during the event if you wish to treat yourself; after all, it's the season of giving. And the cherry on top is the secret code for Survive the Killer's Christmas Update 2023, Holiday, which you can enter to unlock the Holiday Splinter.

You mustn't forget to snooze on the festivities because the Winter event is a limited-time affair that will wrap up on January 6, 2024. Now that you're armed with all the details, log in, and let the festive frenzy begin!

