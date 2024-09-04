Roblox The Interview: A beginner's guide

Roblox The Interview is one of the titles that promote communication. In this game, you work in a busy office where you are either a boss or an interviewee. While the interviewee's job is to answer the questions, a boss can do more than that. Overall, it is a fun experience that’s worth trying, whether you're a new player or a veteran.

Especially for new players, we have created this beginner's guide for Roblox The Interview. Check it out and get started with your corporate journey right away.

Everything you need to know about Roblox The Interview

In this game, everyone starts as a candidate when they enter the office. The premises has several rooms for the interview along with a reception desk in the lobby. If it fancies you, you can get seated on the receptionist's desk as well. Although, you won't be able to do much but chat with others from there.

Enter an open room for an interview (Image via Roblox)

As you walk through the office, you will find some of the rooms locked while the others are open. You can enter the open rooms and sit on the candidate's chair to interact with the boss. If the candidate's chair is occupied, wait on the sofa next to it.

Remember, a boss is not an NPC so don't expect formal communication. In fact, it will be another player in the lobby who'll ask you random questions. You can answer them via chat or through the voice chat. Even if the boss says you are hired, there won't be any in-game job for you to do.

How to become a boss in Roblox The Interview

Sit on the chair to become the boss (Image via Roblox)

To become a boss in this game, you don't have to wait for a promotion. Since there is no work, there won't be a promotion either. Simply go and sit on the boss's chair if it is empty. Mostly, the chair will be occupied because of the crowded server. But if you wait, it might become vacant. Sitting on that chair gives you the privilege of being a boss.

Unlike an interviewee, a boss has access to several commands, and here are they:

TV : Change the TV wallpaper in the interview room

: Change the TV wallpaper in the interview room Lock : Lock the door so no interviewee can leave the room until you want them to.

: Lock the door so no interviewee can leave the room until you want them to. Jail (Requires Gamepass): Teleport the interviewee to the jail in the lobby. They'll be trapped there for 60 seconds.

(Requires Gamepass): Teleport the interviewee to the jail in the lobby. They'll be trapped there for 60 seconds. Kick: If someone misbehaves on the chat, this command will help you throw them out of the office.

All Gamepasses in Roblox The Interview

Much like in other Roblox experiences, there are optional microtransactions in this one too. You can purchase Gamepasses to gain certain benefits.

For your reference, below is a list of all the Gamepasses and their price in this game:

CEO Gamepass (999 Robux): Kick bosses, enter locked rooms, +1 free jail daily, chat tag, and much more.

(999 Robux): Kick bosses, enter locked rooms, +1 free jail daily, chat tag, and much more. Nuke Server (399 Robux): Drop a giant atomic bomb on the server.

(399 Robux): Drop a giant atomic bomb on the server. Lights out (199 Robux): Turn all lights off for one minute.

(199 Robux): Turn all lights off for one minute. Fire Emergency (199 Robux): Set the building on fire for one minute.

(199 Robux): Set the building on fire for one minute. Boombox (299 Robux): Carry a boombox and play music for everyone.

(299 Robux): Carry a boombox and play music for everyone. Jail Candidate: Jail your candidate for one minute.

FAQs about Roblox The Interview

How to become a boss in Roblox The Interview?

You just have to sit on the boss's chair to become a boss.

Is there a post bigger than the boss in Roblox The Interview?

You can become a CEO but that requires you to purchase the Gamepass.

Are there any codes for Roblox The Interview?

Currently, there are no codes available in this game.

