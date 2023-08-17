Roblox Timber Codes (August 2023): Free Cash, Gems, and more

The ever-evolving Roblox Metaverse holds many captivating games. One example is Timber, an immersive adventure that lets players dive into the world of lumberjacks and tree-felling. Timber offers players a chance to experience the fun lives of lumberjacks while delivering addictive, fast-paced gameplay that will keep the players coming back for more.

Gamers can go to different islands, each with its own set of tasks and prizes. As they continue through the game, they'll be able to upgrade and customize their axes.

These enhancements not only improve the chopping efficiency but also add a feeling of development and customization into the mix. Robloxians can claim the codes listed below for in-game cash, player skins, and much more.

All active codes for Roblox's Timber

DREAMISLAND - This code can be redeemed for 500 Cash. (New)

This code can be redeemed for 500 Cash. TIMBERGUY - This code can be redeemed for a Timber Worker Skin.

This code can be redeemed for a Timber Worker Skin. 80MVISITS - This code can be redeemed for Cash.

This code can be redeemed for Cash. 160KLIKES - This code can be redeemed for Cash.

This code can be redeemed for Cash. VERIFIED - This code can be redeemed for 750 Cash.

This code can be redeemed for 750 Cash. YAYTOKENS - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards.

This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. 70MVISITS - This code can be redeemed for 250 Cash.

This code can be redeemed for 250 Cash. 65MVISITS - This code can be redeemed for 300 Cash.

This code can be redeemed for 300 Cash. 1MILMEMBERS - This code can be redeemed for 500 Cash.

This code can be redeemed for 500 Cash. 140KLIKES - This code can be redeemed for Cash.

This code can be redeemed for Cash. AXESKINS - This code can be redeemed for Gems.

This code can be redeemed for Gems. REVAMP - This code can be redeemed for 500 Cash.

This code can be redeemed for 500 Cash. FREERT - This code can be redeemed for Reward.

This code can be redeemed for Reward. T1MB3R - This code can be redeemed for 5,000 Cash.

All expired codes for Roblox's Timber

55MVISITS - This code was redeemable for 8,250 Cash.

This code was redeemable for 8,250 Cash. 40MVISITS - This code was redeemable for Cash.

This code was redeemable for Cash. ISLAND - This code was redeemable for 3,000 Cash.

This code was redeemable for 3,000 Cash. 70KLIKES - This code was redeemable for 2,500 Cash.

This code was redeemable for 2,500 Cash. BUSYBEES - This code was redeemable for Cash.

This code was redeemable for Cash. SUMMERFUN - This code was redeemable for 2,000 Cash.

This code was redeemable for 2,000 Cash. L0TS0FL0GS - This code was redeemable for 2,000 Logs.

This code was redeemable for 2,000 Logs. RUINS - This code was redeemable for Cash.

This code was redeemable for Cash. REBIRTHTOKENS - This code was redeemable for a Reward.

This code was redeemable for a Reward. ICEMOUNTAIN - This code was redeemable for 3,000 Cash.

This code was redeemable for 3,000 Cash. SANDY - This code was redeemable for 3,000 Cash.

This code was redeemable for 3,000 Cash. 1MVISITS - This code was redeemable for 4,000 Cash.

This code was redeemable for 4,000 Cash. PIRATEISLE - This code was redeemable for 6,000 Cash.

This code was redeemable for 6,000 Cash. VOLCANIC - This code was redeemable for 12,500 Cash.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Timber?

Launch Timber on Roblox and connect to the server.

Click on the Cogwheel Icon labeled Settings , it should be located at the bottom of the player's screen.

labeled , it should be located at the bottom of the player's screen. Press on the Redeem Codes Button and type in a Working Code into the text box.

and type in a into the text box. Finally, click the Redeem Button to receive the Free Rewards.

Why are some codes for Roblox's Timber not working?

If a player is having some trouble redeeming a code, they should first check for mistakes, as these codes are infamous for being case-sensitive. The recommended technique is to copy and paste the codes from this page into the game. If the code is still not working, it has likely expired, and there is nothing players can do about it.

How can players score more codes for Roblox's Timber?

More codes may be found by following the game's developer on Twitter and joining the official Discord Server for Timber. The devs usually give out codes when an update is dropped or when a milestone is reached, so keep an eye out for that.

Alternatively, players can also bookmark this page and return frequently to remain up to speed on the latest Roblox news and changes.