Roblox Titanage Codes (August 2023): Free Rewards

Titanage emerged from the depths of Roblox's creative landscape. This exciting game combines heart-pounding combat, tactical teamwork, and the ever-present threat of permadeath from the popular Attack on Titan series into the game. As gamers battle Titans in an inhumane environment, they find themselves poised on the edge of victory or defeat, survival or misery, with every step they take.

The remnants of humanity have to serve as the last line of defense in a world where giant titans have destroyed all else. The grim determination of the original series is captured in the game, which also offers an immersive, interactive experience that will have gamers on the edge of their seats.

Players are also welcome to use the codes below to assist them on this fearsome journey.

All active codes for Roblox Titanage

SORRYFORINCONVENIENCE - This Code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. (Latest)

This Code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. 55K! - This Code can be redeemed for 5,500 Money.

This Code can be redeemed for 5,500 Money. ArgIdol - This Code can be redeemed for 500 Money, 100 EXP.

This Code can be redeemed for 500 Money, 100 EXP. ParIdol? - This Code can be redeemed for Jacketless Levi Clothing, 500 Money.

This Code can be redeemed for Jacketless Levi Clothing, 500 Money. Update - This Code can be redeemed for 600 Money.

This Code can be redeemed for 600 Money. ItsBack - This Code can be redeemed for 50 EXP.

This Code can be redeemed for 50 EXP. BUSYBEEE - This Code can be redeemed for Bee Buddy accessory.

This Code can be redeemed for Bee Buddy accessory. OMGIGOTTABLACKTRIDENT - This Code can be redeemed for Black Demon Trident accessory.

This Code can be redeemed for Black Demon Trident accessory. YEAHIMABOSS! - This Code can be redeemed for Boss Necklace accessory.

This Code can be redeemed for Boss Necklace accessory. 40KLikes - This Code can be redeemed for 3,000 cash. (must meet a certain amount of in-game playtime)

This Code can be redeemed for 3,000 cash. (must meet a certain amount of in-game playtime) LUXURIOUS!!! - This Code can be redeemed for Luxury Hat.

This Code can be redeemed for Luxury Hat. MFSA12F - This Code can be redeemed for Body Pillow accessory.

This Code can be redeemed for Body Pillow accessory. KAWAIISUSSYBAKA - This Code can be redeemed for Chick Mask accessory.

This Code can be redeemed for Chick Mask accessory. CoronaBack? - This Code can be redeemed for Face Mask accessory.

All expired codes for Roblox Titanage

25KLikes - This Code could have been redeemed for 3,000 Cash.

This Code could have been redeemed for 3,000 Cash. 15KLikes - This Code could have been redeemed for 3,000 Cash.

This Code could have been redeemed for 3,000 Cash. 10KLikes - This Code could have been redeemed for 2,500 Cash.

This Code could have been redeemed for 2,500 Cash. 5KLikes - This Code could have been redeemed for 2,000 Cash.

This Code could have been redeemed for 2,000 Cash. Adurah&QueenIzzyLookThemUp! - This Code could have been redeemed for BoomBox accessory.

This Code could have been redeemed for BoomBox accessory. Testing! - This Code could have been redeemed for Cash.

This Code could have been redeemed for Cash. MarshmelloDJY7 - This Code could have been redeemed for MarshmelloDJ accessory.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Titanage

Launch Titanage on Roblox and connect to the server. Click on the Gear Icon. It should be located on the Bottom-Right corner of the player's screen. A new Window should pop up. In it should be a Text Box where the codes can be entered. After entering one of the working codes, press Redeem Code to receive the free rewards.

Why aren't some codes for Roblox Titanage working?

If a player has trouble redeeming a code, they should first check for mistakes because these codes are case-sensitive. The recommended technique is copying and pasting this page's codes into the game. It has likely expired if it is still not working, and gamers are out of luck.

How to get more codes for Roblox Titanage?

Follow the game's developers on Twitter and join the Official Titanage Discord Server to find more codes. When an update is launched or a milestone is met, the developers generally give free codes so that gamers can be watchful for those. Players can, however, bookmark this page and return to it frequently to stay updated on the game's latest news and updates.