Roblox Tower Heroes Codes (July 2023): Free Stickers and Skins

Roblox, the renowned online gaming platform, continues to provide an astounding array of gaming experiences, including Tower Heroes. Pixel-bit Studio's tower defense game has received substantial praise for its engrossing gameplay, challenging obstacles, and novel mechanisms. It is a fascinating and absorbing tower defense game set within the vast Roblox universe.
The game continues to engage players of all ages because of its unique hero and tower options, developing gameplay, and collaborative multiplayer experience.
Tower Heroes provides players with the option to redeem unique codes and obtain free items that enrich their game experience. Players may access a variety of benefits by inputting these codes, such as in-game gold, stickers, player skins, and more.
Roblox Tower Heroes Working Codes
Here is a list of all working Tower Heroes codes for players to redeem:
- VALENTINE2023 - Redeem for the Cupid Quinn
- RDC2022SPIN - Redeem for the Wuffle, Byte, and Chirp Stickers
- KARTKIDPLUSH - Redeem for the Kart Kid Plush Sticker
- 4JULY2021 - Redeem for the Fireworks Modifier
- JULY42020 - Redeem for the Fireworks Skin
- PIZZATIME - Redeem for a Skin and a Sticker
- FRANKBDAY - Redeem for the Funny Birthday Frank Skin
- EASTER2022 - Redeem for the Maoi Sticker
- TEAMUP - Redeem for the Team Up Sticker
- ENCORE - Redeem for Stickers and Characters
- CRISPYTYPH - Redeem for Typh Hazel Stickers
- SPOOKTACULAR - Redeem for Free Bat Boy Skin and Smiley Face Sticker
- ENEMYPETS - Redeem for Spider Stickers
- ODDPORT - Redeem for Free Skin and Stickers
- THSTICKER - Redeem for Free Stickers
- 2020VISION - Redeem for Free Streamer Skin
- CUBECAVERN - Redeem for Free Wiz SCC Skin
- HEROESXBOX - Redeem for Free Xbox Skin
- PIXELBIT - Redeem for 20 Coins
Those were all the codes that are available right now for players to redeem right now.
Roblox Tower Heroes Expired Codes
- PVPUPDATE - Redeem for Modifier
- VALENTINE2022 - Redeem for Angel Slime skin
- COOPERATE - Redeem for 3 Free Stickers
- 4JULY2021 - Redeem for Free Modifier
- FRANKBDAY - Free Birthday Frank Skin and Stickers
- TEAMSPARKS - Free Metaverse Skin
- ONEYEAR_TH - 20 Coins and Concept Chef
- APRILFOOL - Negative 20 Coins and Gun Wizard Skin
- LUNAR2021 - 20 Coins
- HAPPY2021 - Free 2021 Voca
- XMAS2020 - Free Snowflake Skin
- 100MIL - Free Skin and 20 Coins
- TREEBRANCH - Free Leaves Skin
- POISONSHROOM - Free Mushroom Skin
- HALLOWEEN2020 - Free Green Jack o Lantern Skin
- THXGIVING - Free Pilgrim Skin
- CARTOONYWIZARD - Free Cartoony Outline Wizard Skin
- FASTFOOD - Free Orange Soda Skin
- KARTS&CHAOS - Free Popcorn Skin
- JULY42020 - Free Fireworks Skin
- NEWLOBBY - Free Burst Skin
- DEVHILOH - Free Hiloh Skin
- 1MIL - 1 Million Skin & 20 Coins
How To Redeem Roblox Codes in Tower Heroes
In Roblox Tower Heroes, redeeming codes is simple. On the left side of the screen, press the Roblox Icon button. Then, in the text field, type the code exactly as it appears in the preceding list. Finally, click the Redeem button to get your prize.
The producers release these codes on a regular basis, allowing players to stay interested and enjoy fresh material while building their defenses and defeating waves of foes.
Keep an eye on the official Tower Heroes social media handle and their Discord channel for updates on these codes, as they are time-sensitive. They give an opportunity to supplement their heroic quest with wonderful goodies.
Tower Heroes awaits players' voyage into its fascinating domain if they want a dynamic and strategic gaming experience. So, gather warriors, build towers, and prepare for Tower warriors' epic defense against waves of unrelenting adversaries.
