Roblox Tower Heroes Codes (July 2023): Free Stickers and Skins

Roblox, the renowned online gaming platform, continues to provide an astounding array of gaming experiences, including Tower Heroes. Pixel-bit Studio's tower defense game has received substantial praise for its engrossing gameplay, challenging obstacles, and novel mechanisms. It is a fascinating and absorbing tower defense game set within the vast Roblox universe.

The game continues to engage players of all ages because of its unique hero and tower options, developing gameplay, and collaborative multiplayer experience.

Tower Heroes provides players with the option to redeem unique codes and obtain free items that enrich their game experience. Players may access a variety of benefits by inputting these codes, such as in-game gold, stickers, player skins, and more.

Roblox Tower Heroes Working Codes

Here is a list of all working Tower Heroes codes for players to redeem:

VALENTINE2023 - Redeem for the Cupid Quinn

Redeem for the Cupid Quinn RDC2022SPIN - Redeem for the Wuffle, Byte, and Chirp Stickers

Redeem for the Wuffle, Byte, and Chirp Stickers KARTKIDPLUSH - Redeem for the Kart Kid Plush Sticker

Redeem for the Kart Kid Plush Sticker 4JULY2021 - Redeem for the Fireworks Modifier

Redeem for the Fireworks Modifier JULY42020 - Redeem for the Fireworks Skin

Redeem for the Fireworks Skin PIZZATIME - Redeem for a Skin and a Sticker

Redeem for a Skin and a Sticker FRANKBDAY - Redeem for the Funny Birthday Frank Skin

Redeem for the Funny Birthday Frank Skin EASTER2022 - Redeem for the Maoi Sticker

Redeem for the Maoi Sticker TEAMUP - Redeem for the Team Up Sticker

Redeem for the Team Up Sticker ENCORE - Redeem for Stickers and Characters

Redeem for Stickers and Characters CRISPYTYPH - Redeem for Typh Hazel Stickers

Redeem for Typh Hazel Stickers SPOOKTACULAR - Redeem for Free Bat Boy Skin and Smiley Face Sticker

Redeem for Free Bat Boy Skin and Smiley Face Sticker ENEMYPETS - Redeem for Spider Stickers

Redeem for Spider Stickers ODDPORT - Redeem for Free Skin and Stickers

Redeem for Free Skin and Stickers THSTICKER - Redeem for Free Stickers

Redeem for Free Stickers 2020VISION - Redeem for Free Streamer Skin

Redeem for Free Streamer Skin CUBECAVERN - Redeem for Free Wiz SCC Skin

Redeem for Free Wiz SCC Skin HEROESXBOX - Redeem for Free Xbox Skin

Redeem for Free Xbox Skin PIXELBIT - Redeem for 20 Coins

Those were all the codes that are available right now for players to redeem right now.

Roblox Tower Heroes Expired Codes

PVPUPDATE - Redeem for Modifier

Redeem for Modifier VALENTINE2022 - Redeem for Angel Slime skin

Redeem for Angel Slime skin COOPERATE - Redeem for 3 Free Stickers

Redeem for 3 Free Stickers 4JULY2021 - Redeem for Free Modifier

Redeem for Free Modifier FRANKBDAY - Free Birthday Frank Skin and Stickers

Free Birthday Frank Skin and Stickers TEAMSPARKS - Free Metaverse Skin

Free Metaverse Skin ONEYEAR_TH - 20 Coins and Concept Chef

20 Coins and Concept Chef APRILFOOL - Negative 20 Coins and Gun Wizard Skin

Negative 20 Coins and Gun Wizard Skin LUNAR2021 - 20 Coins

20 Coins HAPPY2021 - Free 2021 Voca

Free 2021 Voca XMAS2020 - Free Snowflake Skin

Free Snowflake Skin 100MIL - Free Skin and 20 Coins

Free Skin and 20 Coins TREEBRANCH - Free Leaves Skin

Free Leaves Skin POISONSHROOM - Free Mushroom Skin

Free Mushroom Skin HALLOWEEN2020 - Free Green Jack o Lantern Skin

Free Green Jack o Lantern Skin THXGIVING - Free Pilgrim Skin

Free Pilgrim Skin CARTOONYWIZARD - Free Cartoony Outline Wizard Skin

Free Cartoony Outline Wizard Skin FASTFOOD - Free Orange Soda Skin

Free Orange Soda Skin KARTS&CHAOS - Free Popcorn Skin

Free Popcorn Skin JULY42020 - Free Fireworks Skin

Free Fireworks Skin NEWLOBBY - Free Burst Skin

Free Burst Skin DEVHILOH - Free Hiloh Skin

Free Hiloh Skin 1MIL - 1 Million Skin & 20 Coins

How To Redeem Roblox Codes in Tower Heroes

In Roblox Tower Heroes, redeeming codes is simple. On the left side of the screen, press the Roblox Icon button. Then, in the text field, type the code exactly as it appears in the preceding list. Finally, click the Redeem button to get your prize.

The producers release these codes on a regular basis, allowing players to stay interested and enjoy fresh material while building their defenses and defeating waves of foes.

Keep an eye on the official Tower Heroes social media handle and their Discord channel for updates on these codes, as they are time-sensitive. They give an opportunity to supplement their heroic quest with wonderful goodies.

Tower Heroes awaits players' voyage into its fascinating domain if they want a dynamic and strategic gaming experience. So, gather warriors, build towers, and prepare for Tower warriors' epic defense against waves of unrelenting adversaries.

