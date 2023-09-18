Roblox unEqual codes (September 2023): Free cash, boosts, and more

In the ever-evolving world of Roblox, where imaginative thinking truly knows no bounds, unEqual emerges as a gripping adventure-RPG inspired by the popular manga - unOrdinary. In this game, you can explore a huge open-world map filled with obstacles, missions, and thrilling battles. You will grow stronger after facing gruesome adversaries and emerging as the victor.

unEqual also provides you with the opportunity to play in the PvP mode. This is for those who are looking for the ultimate test and like to challenge other players to show off their ability and put their skills to the test. By engaging in this, you can prove your mettle in the competitive arena and obtain the rights to brag freely on the server.

You can also acquire exclusive rewards after redeeming the active codes for unEqual listed below, and can use those items mindfully to advance further.

All working codes for Roblox unEqual

These are all the codes that are live in Roblox's unEqual at the moment. It is advised that you redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on valuable freebies.

HOLIDAY - This code can be redeemed for 15,000 free Cash and a 2x XP boost that lasts for 30 minutes. (New)

All expired codes for Roblox unEqual

The codes mentioned below have expired and trying to redeem them now will only result in an error message.

1KLIKES - This code could have been redeemed for a free Luck boost that lasts for 30 minutes.

How to redeem codes in Roblox unEqual?

Follow the step-by-step guide provided below to redeem codes in Roblox unEqual within a few minutes:

Launch Roblox unEqual on your PC or mobile device and connect to the server. Once loaded in, click on the Menu; it should be in the top-left corner of your screen. Locate the Twitter button labelled Codes and click on it. Now, enter a working code from those mentioned above into the text box labelled Enter Code Here. Finally, press the Enter key on your keyboard to claim the free reward.

