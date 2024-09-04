Roblox Void Fishing Quest Island Guide: Best quests to farm

Roblox Void Fishing is a fun fishing simulator where gamers can fish out valuable items from the void and become the richest on the server. In this game, players continuously fish within an infinite void to obtain loot of different rarities, which they can either sell or retain. Additionally, they have the option to upgrade their fishing rods and unlock new ones with the funds acquired by selling any undesired loot.

Be that as it may, amassing funds in the game is still super labor-intensive and time-consuming. Luckily, Void Fishing boasts a Quest Island where gamers can complete various quests and earn the big bucks. Nevertheless, some quests are better than others, and this guide talks about all the quests on Quest Island while pointing out the easiest ones.

All Quests on the Quest Island in Roblox Void Fishing

Official cover for Roblox Void Fishing (Image via Roblox)

Quest Island is infamous for being home to numerous rewarding quests that only the most proficient reelers can take on for intriguing rewards. Currently, there are a total of eight accessible quests in the game. Some are extremely easy and take minimum effort to complete, sometimes just by AFK-ing in the game. However, some stretched-out quests might take hours of hard work and multiple tries to properly complete.

Listed below are all the quests that can be completed on the Quest Island for a substantial or hefty reward that depends on their difficulty:

Big Appetite: To complete this quest, Robloxians must consume 50 snacks when on Quest Island. It is important to note that completing this quest is rather costly, and can only be done if players have deep in-game pockets. The best snacks one can purchase in bulk are Pizza, Energy Bars, and other similar items.

Dedicated: To complete this quest, gamers must reel in a total of 200 items from the void when on Quest Island. This can be done very easily just by AFK fishing.

Divine Hide and Seek: This quest is hard to complete and requires Robloxians to find and collect any ten omnipresent items. Players can use Golden Rods to make things easier for themselves. Every skilled void fisherman knows they can increase the luck of their character by using Golden Rods to reel out omnipresent items. All omnipresent items have a rarity of 1 in 1,250,000, therefore it can take 5,000 to 10,000 reel-ins to get these. As a bonus, gamers will also get 100,000,000 in-game cash for completing this quest.

High Roller: To complete this quest, gamers must open a total of 25 Treasure Troves in the game when on the Quest Island.

One With the Storm: For this quest, players have to first complete the Rose Hunt quest. After doing so, they must consume a type of fruit and activate their Power Rush ability exactly before a lightning strike. Keep in mind, that successfully pulling this off needs precision as it needs to be done exactly 30 seconds before the arrival of a storm. Repeating this process 15 times will yield them the Omnivorous Rod and mark the completion of this quest.

Patience: To finish this quest, Robloxians must autofish for three consecutive hours. The quest is fairly simple to execute but requires gamers to keep their PC active for an extended period. An additional benefit Robloxians get is that this quest will be part of the process as they attempt to collect 200 items and 25 Troves for the abovementioned Dedicated and High Roller quests.

Prosperous Catching: To finish this quest, gamers must obtain nearly 30 bonus items in the game, such as Golden Rod attachments. They might also need to boost their luck and continue fishing until they've collected 30 bonus items. Upon completion, they will be rewarded with double Lucky supplements.

Rose Hunt: To complete this quest, Robloxians must collect 10 Abyss Roses that are hidden across the map. They can use the interlink feature to aid them in this search. Robloxians must keep in mind that each Abyss Rose can be sold for 44,000 in-game cash, and by selling all of these flowers, they can instantly earn 440,000 in-game cash.

Official cover for Roblox Void Fishing (Image via Roblox)

All the abovementioned quests need hard work and perseverance to complete and reap the rewards they bestow upon the player. However, there are a few exceptions that are comparatively easier than the rest of the roster. Here is a complete rundown of the same:

Dedicated: Simply auto-fish for 200 items on the Quest Island.

Simply auto-fish for 200 items on the Quest Island. High Roller: Just fish out 25 Treasure Troves and open them.

Just fish out 25 Treasure Troves and open them. Patience: Keep the game active for three consecutive hours.

Keep the game active for three consecutive hours. Rose Hunt: Just locate 10 hidden Abyss Roses.

FAQs

What is Roblox Void Fishing about?

Void Fishing involves casting your fishing rod into the abyss to snag uncommon treasures, thereby boosting your net worth to unparalleled heights.

When was Roblox Void Fishing released?

Void Fishing was released on May 14, 2024, by wunmo.

How do I increase my bag space in Roblox Void Fishing?

You can get infinite bag space by purchasing the Infinite Storage premium feature using Robux.

