Roblox Weak Legacy Codes (August 2023): Free Resets and Spins

Roblox's Weak Legacy is a testament to the platform's boundless potential, providing an exhilarating experience inspired by the iconic Demon Slayer anime. This enthralling action role-playing game (RPG) puts players in the shoes of either a fearsome Demon or a brave Slayer, taking them on a journey packed with missions, battles, and the endless conflict between light and darkness.

As a Slayer, you'll learn the nuances of swordplay and use a variety of breathing techniques (Kokyū Hō) to defeat your opponents. On the other hand, Demons have an array of supernatural talents that allow them to strike dread into the hearts of the Slayers.

These codes provide various rewards, ranging from resets to spins, which the players can use to reset or acquire new breathing techniques.

All active codes in Roblox's Weak Legacy

Players are advised to redeem these codes as soon as possible, as they can expire soon.

INSECTUPDATE25SPINS - This code can be redeemed for some Free Spins. (New)

10KLIKESRESETBREATHINGORART - This code can be redeemed to Reset Breathing Style. (New)

INSECTUPDATERESETRACE - This code can be redeemed to Reset Race. (New)

30KFAVORITESRESETBREATHINGORART - This code can be redeemed to Reset Breathing Style.

SORRYFORTHEBUGSRESETBREATHINGORART - This code can be redeemed to Reset Breathing Style.

EMOTIONUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART - This code can be redeemed to Reset Breathing Style.

EMOTIONUPDATERESETRACE - This code can be redeemed to Reset Race.

EMOTIONUPDATE50SPINS - This code can be redeemed for some Free Spins.

All inactive codes for Roblox's Weak Legacy

The following codes have expired. If any other active code fails to activate, it will also be added to this list.

FREERESETBREATHINGORART - This code could have been redeemed to Reset Breathing Style.

15KFAVORITES15SPINS - This code could have been redeemed for some Free Spins.

SUNV2UPDATERESETBREATHINGORART - This code could have been redeemed to Reset Breathing Style.

SUNV2UPDATERESETRACE - This code could have been redeemed to Reset Race.

SUNV2UPDATE50SPINS - This code could have been redeemed for 50 Spins.

1MRESETRACE - This code could have been redeemed to Reset Race.

1MRESETBREATHINGORART - This code could have been redeemed to Reset Breathing Style.

500KRESETRACE - This code could have been redeemed to Reset Race.

500KRESETBREATHINGORART - This code could have been redeemed to Reset Breathing Style.

RESETBREATHINGORARTCODE - This code could have been redeemed to Reset Breathing Style.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Weak Legacy?

Just follow this step-by-step guide to redeem the codes mentioned above in Roblox's Weak Legacy.

Open up Weak Legacy on Roblox and connect to the server. Click on the M Key on your keyboard to open up the Menu. Now copy and paste a Working Code into the text box labeled Codes. To finish the redeeming process, click the Enter Key on your keyboard to get your reward.

Why aren't some codes for Roblox's Weak Legacy working?

If you are having trouble while redeeming a code, you should first check for mistakes because these codes are highly case-sensitive. The recommended technique is to copy and paste the codes from this page into the game.

If it is still not working, it has most likely expired, and the best thing to do here is wait for a newer code to drop.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Weak Legacy?

Gamers can score more codes by following the game's developer on Twitter. They can also join the official Weak Legacy Discord server. By doing this, Players can find newer codes regularly.

Alternatively, they can bookmark Sportskeeda's Roblox page and return to this post often to remain updated on the latest news.