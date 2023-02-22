Roblox Xeno Online 2 codes (February 2023): Free spins 

Roblox Xeno Online 2 drew inspiration from Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball Z franchise. Robloxians can embark on an action-packed adventure in the brutal environment of Xeno Online 2.

Furthermore, they can engage in deadly fights to establish dominance on the server. They can easily become legendary fighters by enhancing their movesets and attributes. Sometimes the character's race might be inadequate in certain situations, which is when players must consider redeeming the codes featured in this article.

These codes offer free spins that can help one change their character's race. This might be useful as players can use in-game resources to purchase important tools and enhancements instead of spins.

Active codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2

Unfortunately, the developers have not issued any new codes this month. Readers need not worry, as they can find new codes after the upcoming patch update.

30klikes - Redeem this code for Spins (This code was released on the game's Discord server)

Redeem this code for Spins (This code was released on the game's Discord server) wait - Redeem this code for 500 Spins

Redeem this code for 500 Spins moonlit - Redeem this code for 200 Spins

Redeem this code for 200 Spins top - Redeem this code for 90 Spins

Redeem this code for 90 Spins GOD - Redeem this code for 150 Spins

Redeem this code for 150 Spins DATAWIPEONLINE - Redeem this code for 200 Spins

Redeem this code for 200 Spins AREYOUREADY - Redeem this code for 50 Spins

Redeem this code for 50 Spins HALLOWEENV2 - Redeem this code for 40 spins

Redeem this code for 40 spins MORESPINS - Redeem this code for 60 Spins

Redeem this code for 60 Spins HAPPYHALLOWEEN - Redeem this code for 100 Spins

Redeem this code for 100 Spins sorry - Redeem this code for 50 Spins

Redeem this code for 50 Spins PART1 - Redeem this code for 20 Spins

Redeem this code for 20 Spins 30SPINUPDATESOON - Redeem this code for 30 Spins

Redeem this code for 30 Spins 5KSUBS - Redeem this code for 50 Spins

Redeem this code for 50 Spins 25KLIKES - Redeem this code for 25 Spins

Redeem this code for 25 Spins 30SPINEXTINCTION - Redeem this code for 30 Spins

Redeem this code for 30 Spins 10KLIKES - Redeem this code code for 30 Spins

Inactive codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2

The following codes have become inactive in Roblox Xeno Online 2:

10SPINS - This code was redeemable for 10 spins

This code was redeemable for 10 spins 20KLIKES - This code was redeemable for 20 spins

This code was redeemable for 20 spins 40SPINCODE - This code was redeemable for 40 Spins

This code was redeemable for 40 Spins THANKYOUSOMUCH - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins

This code was redeemable for 15 Spins 30SPINSUPDATE - This code was redeemable for 30 Spins

This code was redeemable for 30 Spins 20KFAVORITES - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins

This code was redeemable for 15 Spins 13KLIKES - This code was redeemable for 30 Spins

This code was redeemable for 30 Spins 1milapology - This code was redeemable for 100 Spins

This code was redeemable for 100 Spins SORRYFORYOURLOSS - This code was redeemable for 30 Spins

This code was redeemable for 30 Spins THANKYOUFOR1MIL - This code was redeemablee for 100 Spins

This code was redeemablee for 100 Spins 2KPLAYERSCONCURRENT - This code was redeemable for 20 Spins

This code was redeemable for 20 Spins 7KLIKES - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins

This code was redeemable for 15 Spins 15SPINSGETREADY - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins

This code was redeemable for 15 Spins FREE5SPINS - This code was redeemable for 5 Spins

This code was redeemable for 5 Spins BPBUGFIXED - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins

This code was redeemable for 15 Spins 10SPINCITY - This code was redeemable for 10 Spins

This code was redeemable for 10 Spins 20SPINSORRY - This code was redeemable for 20 Spins

This code was redeemable for 20 Spins UPDATEULTIMATE - This code was redeemable for 40 Spins

This code was redeemable for 40 Spins 3500LIKES - This code was redeemable for 10 Spins

This code was redeemable for 10 Spins BIGUPDATE - This code was redeemable for 20 Spins

This code was redeemable for 20 Spins 30SPINSLIKES - This code was redeemable for 30 Spins

This code was redeemable for 30 Spins 20SPINS - This code was redeemable for 20 Spins

This code was redeemable for 20 Spins THEBALANCEUPDATE - This code was redeemable for 5 Spins

This code was redeemable for 5 Spins TOPEARNINGCELEBRATION - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins

This code was redeemable for 15 Spins THEJOKERBANKROBBERY - This code was redeemable for 10k Zenis

This code was redeemable for 10k Zenis BUGABUSERS - This code was redeemable for 3 Spins

This code was redeemable for 3 Spins SORRY! - This code was redeemable for 2 Spins

This code was redeemable for 2 Spins 1KLIKES - This code was redeemable for 5 Spins

This code was redeemable for 5 Spins 3xFREERACEROLLS - This code was redeemable for 3 Race rerolls

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2?

Follow the simple steps listed below to activate Roblox codes:

Start the Roblox title and stay on the main menu

Press the Reroll Menu option situated under the Play button

A blue-themed interface be displayed

A small code redemption interface titled 'CODE:' will be visible on the bottom left side

Now copy the desired code from our list and paste it into the small empty text box

Click the Enter key to redeem the code instantly.

Restart the game and repeat the process if you face any issues.

