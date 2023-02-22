Roblox Xeno Online 2 codes (February 2023): Free spins 

Roblox Xeno Online 2 drew inspiration from Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball Z franchise. Robloxians can embark on an action-packed adventure in the brutal environment of Xeno Online 2.
Furthermore, they can engage in deadly fights to establish dominance on the server. They can easily become legendary fighters by enhancing their movesets and attributes. Sometimes the character's race might be inadequate in certain situations, which is when players must consider redeeming the codes featured in this article.
These codes offer free spins that can help one change their character's race. This might be useful as players can use in-game resources to purchase important tools and enhancements instead of spins.
Active codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2
Unfortunately, the developers have not issued any new codes this month. Readers need not worry, as they can find new codes after the upcoming patch update.
- 30klikes - Redeem this code for Spins (This code was released on the game's Discord server)
- wait - Redeem this code for 500 Spins
- moonlit - Redeem this code for 200 Spins
- top - Redeem this code for 90 Spins
- GOD - Redeem this code for 150 Spins
- DATAWIPEONLINE - Redeem this code for 200 Spins
- AREYOUREADY - Redeem this code for 50 Spins
- HALLOWEENV2 - Redeem this code for 40 spins
- MORESPINS - Redeem this code for 60 Spins
- HAPPYHALLOWEEN - Redeem this code for 100 Spins
- sorry - Redeem this code for 50 Spins
- PART1 - Redeem this code for 20 Spins
- 30SPINUPDATESOON - Redeem this code for 30 Spins
- 5KSUBS - Redeem this code for 50 Spins
- 25KLIKES - Redeem this code for 25 Spins
- 30SPINEXTINCTION - Redeem this code for 30 Spins
- 10KLIKES - Redeem this code code for 30 Spins
Inactive codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2
The following codes have become inactive in Roblox Xeno Online 2:
- 10SPINS - This code was redeemable for 10 spins
- 20KLIKES - This code was redeemable for 20 spins
- 40SPINCODE - This code was redeemable for 40 Spins
- THANKYOUSOMUCH - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins
- 30SPINSUPDATE - This code was redeemable for 30 Spins
- 20KFAVORITES - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins
- 13KLIKES - This code was redeemable for 30 Spins
- 1milapology - This code was redeemable for 100 Spins
- SORRYFORYOURLOSS - This code was redeemable for 30 Spins
- THANKYOUFOR1MIL - This code was redeemablee for 100 Spins
- 2KPLAYERSCONCURRENT - This code was redeemable for 20 Spins
- 7KLIKES - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins
- 15SPINSGETREADY - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins
- FREE5SPINS - This code was redeemable for 5 Spins
- BPBUGFIXED - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins
- 10SPINCITY - This code was redeemable for 10 Spins
- 20SPINSORRY - This code was redeemable for 20 Spins
- UPDATEULTIMATE - This code was redeemable for 40 Spins
- 3500LIKES - This code was redeemable for 10 Spins
- BIGUPDATE - This code was redeemable for 20 Spins
- 30SPINSLIKES - This code was redeemable for 30 Spins
- 20SPINS - This code was redeemable for 20 Spins
- THEBALANCEUPDATE - This code was redeemable for 5 Spins
- TOPEARNINGCELEBRATION - This code was redeemable for 15 Spins
- THEJOKERBANKROBBERY - This code was redeemable for 10k Zenis
- BUGABUSERS - This code was redeemable for 3 Spins
- SORRY! - This code was redeemable for 2 Spins
- 1KLIKES - This code was redeemable for 5 Spins
- 3xFREERACEROLLS - This code was redeemable for 3 Race rerolls
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2?
Follow the simple steps listed below to activate Roblox codes:
- Start the Roblox title and stay on the main menu
- Press the Reroll Menu option situated under the Play button
- A blue-themed interface be displayed
- A small code redemption interface titled 'CODE:' will be visible on the bottom left side
- Now copy the desired code from our list and paste it into the small empty text box
- Click the Enter key to redeem the code instantly.
Restart the game and repeat the process if you face any issues.