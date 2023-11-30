Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure: Stands tier list (December 2023)

Fans of the animanga JoJo's Bizarre Adventures will adore Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure. The game features all major Stands (a visual manifestation of the user's life energy) from Season 3 Stardust Crusaders up till Part 8 JoJolion, so you have a plethora of options.

However, trying to choose one from such a huge collection can be a tiresome task, especially when Stands like Jotaro's Star Platinum, Dio's The World, Giorno's Gold Experience, and Jolyne's Stone Free are available. Let's unveil the Stands Tier List as of December 2023.

This list features every Stand, whether obtained through Arrows, Rib Cages, Requiems, Over Heaven, or Evolution.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

What is Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure?

Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure is a combat-centric RPG inspired by the anime and shounen-manga series JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. In the game, your mission will be to face off against menacing gangs, level up, and acquire multiple coveted Stands. Stands are the key to unlocking new abilities and enhancing your stats, pushing you to the top of the in-game leaderboards.

S-tier: The powerhouses

These Stands are simply the best out of the lot, as they are extremely strong and versatile. All of them pack a punch and can shift the tide of the battles in your favor quite easily.

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap: Love Train - 0% chance of appearing.

0% chance of appearing. Tusk Act 4 - 0% chance of appearing.

0% chance of appearing. Killer Queen: Bites the Dust - 0% chance of appearing.

0% chance of appearing. The World Over Heaven - 0% chance of appearing.

0% chance of appearing. Star Platinum: The World - 0% chance of appearing.

0% chance of appearing. Gold Experience Requiem - 0% chance of appearing.

0% chance of appearing. King Crimson Requiem - 0% chance of appearing.

Stands with no chance of appearing are Requiem, Evolved, or Over Heaven.

A-tier: Solid choices

Despite the category, A-tier Stands are no slouches. They might not have the sheer dominance of the S-tier, but they can hold their ground in a brawl and even go head-to-head against some S-tier Stands.

Tusk Act 3 - 0% chance of appearing.

0% chance of appearing. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap - 0.25% chance of appearing.

0.25% chance of appearing. The World Alternate Universe - 0.25% chance of appearing.

0.25% chance of appearing. Scary Monsters - 0.25% chance of appearing.

0.25% chance of appearing. Made in Heaven - 0% chance of appearing.

0% chance of appearing. Silver Chariot Requiem - 0% chance of appearing.

0% chance of appearing. C-Moon - 0% chance of appearing.

0% chance of appearing. King Crimson - 2.5% chance of appearing.

2.5% chance of appearing. Crazy Diamond - 2.5% chance of appearing.

Stands with no chance of appearing are Requiem, Evolved, or Over Heaven.

B-tier: Respectable picks

Despite not reaching the god-tier heights of their counterparts, B-tier Stands offer reliable power.

Tusk Act 2 - 0% chance of appearing.

0% chance of appearing. Star Platinum - 1.5% chance of appearing.

1.5% chance of appearing. The World - 1.5% chance of appearing.

1.5% chance of appearing. Whitesnake - 0.01% chance of appearing.

0.01% chance of appearing. Purple Haze - 0.04% chance of appearing.

0.04% chance of appearing. The Hand - 0.04% chance of appearing.

0.04% chance of appearing. Cream - 0.04% chance of appearing.

0.04% chance of appearing. White Album - 7.5% chance of appearing.

7.5% chance of appearing. Killer Queen - 2.5% chance of appearing.

Stands with no chance of appearing are Requiem, Evolved, or Over Heaven.

C-tier: Middle of the pack

These Stands sit comfortably in the middle of the selection offered by Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure. They serve their purpose without stealing the spotlight from the A-tiers and B-tiers.

Tusk Act 1 - 0.25% chance of appearing.

0.25% chance of appearing. Sticky Fingers - 0.11% chance of appearing.

0.11% chance of appearing. Magician’s Red - 4.5% chance of appearing.

4.5% chance of appearing. Silver Chariot - 0.03% chance of appearing.

0.03% chance of appearing. Red Hot Chilli Pepper - 0.02% chance of appearing.

0.02% chance of appearing. Hierophant Green - 0.04% chance of appearing.

0.04% chance of appearing. Aerosmith - 0.08% chance of appearing.

0.08% chance of appearing. Six Pistols - 0.1% chance of appearing.

D-tier: The underdogs

In Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure, the D-tier Stands might be the underdogs, but they do have their moments of dominance.

Beach Boy - 10.5% chance of appearing.

10.5% chance of appearing. Mr. President - 10.5% chance of appearing.

10.5% chance of appearing. Hermit Purple - 0.03% chance of appearing.

0.03% chance of appearing. Anubis - 0.02% chance of appearing.

Whether you're rocking an S-tier powerhouse or one of the challenging stands from the D-tier, it's crucial to remember that victory is not solely determined by your Stand but also by your expertise with unique abilities.

