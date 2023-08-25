Roblox Zombie Tycoon codes (August 2023): Free cash and gun skins

There is one game that stands out in the ever-expanding domain of Roblox for its heart-pounding intensity and uncompromising obstacles — Zombie Tycoon. Prepare for an adrenaline rush in this experience as you enter a world overrun by the undead, where survival depends on your ability to mow down swarms of zombies and reinforce your defenses.

Zombie Tycoon is a survival game, and it is not for those with faint hearts. It promises a roller-coaster filled with action, teamwork, and the constant struggle for survival. The high-stakes aspect of the experience allows no space for errors, making every move and shot count.

In Zombie Tycoon, you can get a competitive advantage straight away by using codes to assemble a strong arsenal, allowing you to confront the zombie threat with confidence.

All active codes for Roblox's Zombie Tycoon

Listed below are all the active codes in Roblox Zombie Tycoon. You are advised to redeem them as soon as you can.

PENGUINS26 - This code can be redeemed for a Penguin Gun Skin. (New)

MAPLE24 - This code can be redeemed for the Maple Gun Skin.

PALMS22 - This code can be redeemed for the Palms Gun Skin.

SUMMERTIME - This code can be redeemed for the Shells Gun Skin.

18KTHUMBS - This code can be redeemed for an Eighteen Gun Skin.

SIXTEEN1000 - This code can be redeemed for a Cosmos Gun Skin.

ZOMBIE - This code can be redeemed for 2,000 Cash.

SPACELAUNCH - This code can be redeemed for 2,000 Cash.

MINIBOSSES - This code can be redeemed for a Gray Camo Skin.

2KLIKES - This code can be redeemed for a Diamond Skin.

UNIVERSE - This code can be redeemed for a Clouds Skin.

4KL1K3S - This code can be redeemed for a Green Sparkles Skin.

MILLIONVISITS - This code can be redeemed for a Rainbow Pixels Skin.

LOTSOFLIKES - This code can be redeemed for a Cyan Pixels Skin.

EIGHT000 - This code can be redeemed for a Polar Light Skin.

SANTA - This code can be redeemed for a Candy Cane Skin.

HAPPY2022 - This code can be redeemed for a Fireworks Skin.

DOZEN - This code can be redeemed for a Christmas Tree Skin.

BAGOFLIKES - This code can be redeemed for a Yellow Snake Skin.

BLOOMY - This code can be redeemed for a Jessamine Spring Skin.

All inactive codes for Roblox's Zombie Tycoon

This Zombie Tycoon code was active once but has now expired. Redeeming it would only result in an error.

THANKSFOR10K - This code could have been redeemed for the Snake Gun Skin.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Zombie Tycoon

Follow this step-by-step guide to redeem Zombie Tycoon codes:

Launch Zombie Tycoon on Roblox and connect to the server.

Locate and click on the Twitter Bird. It should be somewhere on the left side of your screen.

Now, enter a working code into the text box labeled "Redeem Code Here."

Finally, click on the green Redeem button to claim the code and get the free rewards.

Why aren't some codes for Roblox's Zombie Tycoon working?

If you're having some trouble redeeming a code from the list above, the first thing you should look for is typos. To prevent making errors, you should copy a code and paste it into the in-game text box.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Zombie Tycoon

More codes for Zombie Tycoon can be obtained by following the game's developers on social media or joining their official Discord server. If that seems like too much work, you can bookmark this page and return to look for new codes.