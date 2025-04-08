Rocket Fruit in Blox Fruits: How to get, overview, and moves

The Rocket Fruit in Blox Fruits is a decent choice if you are in the First or Second Sea. This fruit is ideal for grinding low- to mid-level mobs and farm XP/Beli to help you level up. While you can use other fruits and weapons to wear down enemies, none of them are as good as the Rocket fruit in terms of dealing AoE damage.

Ad

This guide explains everything there is to learn about the Rocket Fruit in Blox Fruits, including how to get it and its moveset.

Rocket Fruit overview in Blox Fruits

In this Roblox title, the Rocket Fruit is extremely easy to obtain as it's always in stock. Interestingly, this consumable was formerly known as the Kilo Fruit but was later renamed as the Rocket Fruit. As of now, it is also one of the cheapest fruits to acquire early in the game (check below for price).

Ad

Trending

There might be a misconception that because the Rocket Fruit is cheap, it may not give a decent damage output. This isn't true as it gives you a moveset that does a pretty solid explosion to take down multiple enemies at once.

One massive downside of the Rocket Fruit is that it is rather useless in PvP battles. The missiles shot using this fruit travel slowly through the air and are easily avoidable. However, for PvE battles, you can use it without hesitation.

Ad

Also check: Blox Fruits codes

How to get the Rocket Fruit in Blox Fruits

The Blox Fruit Dealer NPC (Image via Roblox)

You can get the Rocket Fruit by either spending the Robux or Beli — an in-game currency needed to buy new fruits and weapons. To purchase this fruit, find an NPC called the Blox Fruit Dealer who spawns on various islands, but Pirates Starter Island is the easiest location to find him so far.

Ad

Pirate Starter Island is just behind Middle Town and in between Frozen Village and Desert. On this island, the Blox Fruit Dealer is behind the Boat Dealer NPC. Interact with him and purchase the Rocket Fruit for either 50 Robux or 5,000 Beli. Noted that a fruit purchased using Beli will be swapped by the next fruit you purchase. On the other hand, a fruit bought using Robux will stay in your inventory even if you purchase another one.

Ad

All Rocket Fruit moves in Blox Fruits

The Missile Fist move (Image via Roblox)

You will get the following moves after equipping the Rocket Fruit in this game.

Ad

Missile Fist (Z move)

Requires Mastery level 1

Allows the user to throw a missile from their hand toward the target.

Air Strike (X move)

Requires Mastery level 20

Allows the user to shoot five missiles toward their target before launching them in the air.

Rocket Crash (C move)

Requires Mastery level 50

Allows the user to leap in the air and come crashing down at the aimed area, causing massive AoE damage.

Blast Off (F move)

Ad

Requires Mastery level 75

Allows the user to leap in the air and fly at a slower pace.

Also check: How to get the Dragon Fruit in Blox Fruits

FAQs

How much does the Rocket Fruit cost in Blox Fruits?

You can purchase the Rocket Fruit for 5,000 Beli or 50 Robux from the Blox Fruit Dealer.

Where is the Blox Fruit Dealer in Blox Fruits?

You can find the Blox Fruit Dealer NPC on various islands, like the Pirate Starter Island, Marine Starter Island, Middle Town, Kingdom or Rose, Mansion, and Port Town.

Ad

What is the maximum Mastery level of the Rocket Fruit in Blox Fruits?

The maximum Mastery level of the Rocket Fruit in this experience is 75.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024