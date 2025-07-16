Rogueblox: A beginner's guide

Rogueblox is a game where you explore a fantastical land and battle hostile forces in a bid to become the greatest adventurer in the world. This title is all about building your character to the best of your abilities and taking every step possible to avoid a game-over. After all, the game ends if you lose all of your lives, sending you back to the very beginning. It largely leaves you to your devices, so you may want to brush up on the basics before venturing out into the wilds.

So, let’s take a gander at the fundamentals of Rogueblox to see how you can get started with this difficult-but-rewarding Roblox experience.

Getting started with Rogueblox

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Rogueblox is, in essence, an open-world adventure game, where you have limited resources to try and build your character and prepare for what’s to come. Naturally, scrounging for gear and resources will take up much of your time in the early parts of the experience. That said, once you are good and ready, you will be able to progress through the world at a steady pace.

With the right gear, you can start making your way towards a proper fantasy player archetype. You can use the standard sword-and-shield combo or rely on ranged gear like magic staves or bows to do the trick. The idea is to use what you can get your hands on and refine it with new additions to your arsenal.

In addition to the standard resource-hunting and combat-centric gameplay, you will find quests and NPCs scattered across the open world. These gameplay elements can help you further your build, especially if you speak to Class Trainer NPCs.

Interact with the game world to align yourself as an Orderly or Chaotic force and forge your own path through the lands. Progress through either Alignment path, and new opportunities will open to you, helping you embody the fantastical character the way you want to.

Controls

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Sprint: Double-tap movement keys

Double-tap movement keys Crouch: Left Ctrl

Left Ctrl Dash: Q

Q Slide: Sprint + Crouch

Sprint + Crouch Super Jump: Slide + Jump

Slide + Jump Aerial Dash: Slide + Dash (airborne)

Slide + Dash (airborne) Light Attack: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Critical Attack: Right Mouse Button / R

Right Mouse Button / R Block: F

F Uppercut: Ctrl + LMB

Ctrl + LMB Backpack: Tab

Tab Emote: ‘

‘ Carry an unconscious player: V

V Execute an unconscious player: B

B Specialty: E (Ultra Class only)

E (Ultra Class only) Gift Activation: L

Gameplay features

Character customization menu (Image via Roblox)

Build-crafting adventure: Your success in Rogueblox is largely dependent on the build you come up with; should you be unable to do so, failure is all but ensured. Luckily, there are resources aplenty to suit several playstyles, from fighters to mages and tanks. All you need to do is find the correct quests, resource givers, and loot in your travels across the open world.

Your success in Rogueblox is largely dependent on the build you come up with; should you be unable to do so, failure is all but ensured. Luckily, there are resources aplenty to suit several playstyles, from fighters to mages and tanks. All you need to do is find the correct quests, resource givers, and loot in your travels across the open world. Lives: Your HP is indicated by the red bar on the HUD. If depleted, you will be downed and use up one of your three lives to respawn. Once all three lives have been consumed, you will die permanently, which can be a real gut-punch after spending some time building a character. Lives can be regained through the Ultra Class and with items like the Life Crystal, but this is often quite challenging to achieve. Best to be cautious than to risk it all in a hopeless fight against a formidable enemy.

Your HP is indicated by the red bar on the HUD. If depleted, you will be downed and use up one of your three lives to respawn. Once all three lives have been consumed, you will die permanently, which can be a real gut-punch after spending some time building a character. Lives can be regained through the Ultra Class and with items like the Life Crystal, but this is often quite challenging to achieve. Best to be cautious than to risk it all in a hopeless fight against a formidable enemy. Survival meters: The game includes three main survival meters to keep track of: Health, Hunger, and Toxicity. Health and Hunger are the ones you need to manage at all times, while Toxicity is tied to potion consumption only. You can replenish your Health by drinking Health Potions and consuming food. Similarly, the Hunger meter can be refilled by eating; the amount of the meter restored depends on the type of food you consume. The Toxicity meter builds up while consuming potions, and if it fills up completely, you will die. It typically depletes over time, but you can alter its depletion speed and method of depletion through Alchemist-related passives.

The game includes three main survival meters to keep track of: Health, Hunger, and Toxicity. Health and Hunger are the ones you need to manage at all times, while Toxicity is tied to potion consumption only. You can replenish your Health by drinking Health Potions and consuming food. Similarly, the Hunger meter can be refilled by eating; the amount of the meter restored depends on the type of food you consume. The Toxicity meter builds up while consuming potions, and if it fills up completely, you will die. It typically depletes over time, but you can alter its depletion speed and method of depletion through Alchemist-related passives. Classes: You can opt into a number of Classes by speaking to Class Trainers. These are NPCs that you can track through your Notebook (tied to the Tab key), giving you a quick and easy way to find them. Each Trainer requires you to pay 40 Silver and some XP in exchange for their tutelage. Once you train with all of them, you will unlock the advanced Class called the Ultra Class.

You can opt into a number of Classes by speaking to Class Trainers. These are NPCs that you can track through your Notebook (tied to the Tab key), giving you a quick and easy way to find them. Each Trainer requires you to pay 40 Silver and some XP in exchange for their tutelage. Once you train with all of them, you will unlock the advanced Class called the Ultra Class. Quests: Quests are available through questgiver NPCs and the Mission Board, both of which reward you with various prizes and useful loot. The main resource you earn from nearly all of them is Silver, the primary currency of the game. Your gameplay loop will involve plenty of questing, so be sure to check the Mission Board at every opportunity.

Quests are available through questgiver NPCs and the Mission Board, both of which reward you with various prizes and useful loot. The main resource you earn from nearly all of them is Silver, the primary currency of the game. Your gameplay loop will involve plenty of questing, so be sure to check the Mission Board at every opportunity. Alignment: Your actions in the world shift you in one of two directions: Orderly and Chaotic. Positive actions include giving NPCs Healing Potions, completing certain quests, etc., and will move you towards the Orderly side. Negative actions like griefing, stealing, etc., will move you towards the Chaotic side. Both sides of the Alignment spectrum have their benefits and downsides, granting you unique perks and locking you out of others.

FAQs

What is Rogueblox about?

Rogueblox is about building a character and going on an adventure in an open world, completing quests, and collecting resources to become more powerful.

Is Rogueblox free to play?

Yes, Rogueblox does not require you to make any premium purchases to access its primary gameplay content.

What are the benefits of being Orderly in Rogueblox?

Being Orderly unlocks access to Orderly Barriers, unique equipment, and quests.

