Roblox Rogueblox codes (July 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Jul 26, 2025 22:39 GMT
Action time in game (Image via Roblox)
Action time in game (Image via Roblox)

Rogueblox codes offer an excellent way to kickstart your adventure with plenty of complimentary bonuses. Redeem items like the Life Crystal to gain additional chances and overcome challenges easily. These benefits accelerate your advancement and improve your overall gameplay experience.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Rogueblox. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Rogueblox are issued.

All Rogueblox codes (Active)

Claim free rewards in the game (Image via Roblox)
Claim free rewards in the game (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the currently active codes in the game, ready for you to redeem and claim your rewards.

List of active Rogueblox codes
CodesRewards
theqcodeFree rewards
thecodeforminiFree rewards
ty410kColeFree rewards
AntiWitchDocAgendaFree rewards
onlybuilderFree rewards
TYSMFORTHEFOLLOWERSLife Crystals
ISurvivedTheNukeFree rewards
SS2When2 Life Crystals
UnseenAid3 Life Crystals
globalrestore2Free rewards
Inactive Rogueblox codes

The codes listed below are no longer valid in the game.

List of inactive Rogueblox codes
CodesRewards
globalrestorereal1Free Rewards
How to redeem Rogueblox codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to use the active codes in-game:

  1. Log in to Roblox as you normally do.
  2. Search for Rogueblox and click on the game's thumbnail to access its main page.
  3. Start the game and wait until you reach the lobby screen.
  4. Before pressing any key to begin, look for a small arrow icon at the bottom-left corner of the screen.
  5. Click the arrow to open the code input field.
  6. Enter your code in the box and hit the Redeem button just below it to claim your reward.
Your rewards will be added to your account right away after redeeming the code.

Why are codes important in Rogueblox?

Codes in Rogueblox are useful tools that unlock items like the Life Crystal, which grants additional chances to stay in the action. These bonuses support steady advancement and give you an edge in extremely challenging situations.

Rogueblox code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you're experiencing issues while redeeming a code in Rogueblox, use the copy-paste method to avoid typing errors. Codes are case-sensitive, so entering them exactly as provided is important.

Where to find the latest codes in Rogueblox?

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

To stay up to date with the latest Rogueblox codes, check the game’s homepage on Roblox regularly. For real-time updates and exclusive code releases, join the official private Discord server.

FAQs on Rogueblox codes

How many times can you redeem the Rogueblox codes?

Each Rogueblox code can be redeemed only once per account. Repeated attempts at redemption will spawn an error.

When do the codes expire in Rogueblox?

No official details have been provided regarding the expiration dates of the codes for this game.

When are the next Rogueblox codes coming?

New codes are usually released when the game hits key milestones, like reaching a specific number of likes or players. These updates help reward the growing community.

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

