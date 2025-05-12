Roller Training: A beginner’s guide

Roller Training is a roller skating simulator all about training to gather power and become the best skater in the world. Once you reach the desired power threshold, you can visit the race track to test your speed and clear checkpoints to earn Wins. As you progress through the different checkpoints, you will collect enough Wins to unlock new Pets, Princesses, and more.

Ad

Here’s a starter guide to Roller Training to help you understand the fundamentals of its gameplay loop.

Getting started with Roller Training

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Roller Training is all about using the treadmill to accrue power to make your runs on the race track more efficient. These are the two main pillars of this experience: train to become faster and try to finish the race to unlock new areas. As you continue to build up power, you will become faster and go farther on the track before the timer runs out. The more checkpoints you clear, the more Wins you earn, and the better items you unlock.

Ad

Trending

You can use Wins to unlock new Roller Skates, Pets, Trainers, and more. These are the secondary gameplay features that all serve to improve your speed, increase the Wins you receive, and more. Because of how impactful they can be, they are worth actively pursuing as you progress through the game.

Aim to be the ultimate roller skater in this experience as you build up speed, climb the leaderboard, and get access to exclusive items.

Ad

Also read: Roller Skate Racing: A beginner's guide

Controls

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The game doesn’t involve many active key presses beyond movement and so you don’t have to worry about memorizing new keybindings. You can move using the standard W, S, A, and D keys and use E to interact with the various elements of the overworld. Additionally, you can use the mouse to use the various on-screen UI elements.

Ad

Gameplay mechanics

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

Race Track: The Race Track is where the fruits of your training are on full display. You can join races at any time, and they start every few minutes, lasting two minutes at a time. Within this time frame, you must try to reach the end as quickly as possible while going through checkpoints. This is the only way to earn Wins, and so, the race track becomes central to the experience.

The Race Track is where the fruits of your training are on full display. You can join races at any time, and they start every few minutes, lasting two minutes at a time. Within this time frame, you must try to reach the end as quickly as possible while going through checkpoints. This is the only way to earn Wins, and so, the race track becomes central to the experience. Training: Training is a largely uninvolved process, requiring you to interact with the treadmill and wait as your stats rise. You can train in the treadmill area, which includes various machines segregated based on your current stats. The training experience can be done AFK, so feel free to do something else until you reach the desired power level.

Training is a largely uninvolved process, requiring you to interact with the treadmill and wait as your stats rise. You can train in the treadmill area, which includes various machines segregated based on your current stats. The training experience can be done AFK, so feel free to do something else until you reach the desired power level. Skates: The game includes a selection of roller skates that can be unlocked using Wins or Robux. You can get better variants of skates from the icon on the HUD, allowing you to get increased Wins, Speed, Acceleration, and more. More expensive skates let you get farther on the race track, making them an important aspect of the game’s progression.

The game includes a selection of roller skates that can be unlocked using Wins or Robux. You can get better variants of skates from the icon on the HUD, allowing you to get increased Wins, Speed, Acceleration, and more. More expensive skates let you get farther on the race track, making them an important aspect of the game’s progression. Pets: Pets are a gameplay mechanic that functions similarly to their counterparts in simulator-style games. These companions add a passive boost to your stats that helps you progress through the game at a faster rate. The game includes different tiers of Pet Eggs, which can be purchased for Wins. Because of their tiered nature, each Egg costs a different amount of Wins; the more Wins they cost, the better the Pet pool.

Pets are a gameplay mechanic that functions similarly to their counterparts in simulator-style games. These companions add a passive boost to your stats that helps you progress through the game at a faster rate. The game includes different tiers of Pet Eggs, which can be purchased for Wins. Because of their tiered nature, each Egg costs a different amount of Wins; the more Wins they cost, the better the Pet pool. Princesses: Princesses are secondary companions that act similarly to Pets in terms of gameplay function. The boosts they offer are more potent, but as a trade-off, they are also more difficult to acquire. You can buy them using Wins and only equip one of them at a time, as opposed to the three-count limit of Pets.

Princesses are secondary companions that act similarly to Pets in terms of gameplay function. The boosts they offer are more potent, but as a trade-off, they are also more difficult to acquire. You can buy them using Wins and only equip one of them at a time, as opposed to the three-count limit of Pets. Rebirths: Once you reach a certain number of Wins, you can undergo Rebirth for a soft gameplay reset in exchange for faster progression. The more Rebirths you undergo, the higher the progression speed becomes, making it important to do so as frequently as possible.

Once you reach a certain number of Wins, you can undergo Rebirth for a soft gameplay reset in exchange for faster progression. The more Rebirths you undergo, the higher the progression speed becomes, making it important to do so as frequently as possible. In-game shop: The game includes a shop that features a premium selection of items like game passes, Potions, exclusive Princesses, and more. You can use them to circumvent the grinding process and unlock new Worlds at a faster rate. Being exclusively premium, you will need Robux to purchase its products.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is Roller Training about?

Roller Training has you train to build up speed and go on the race track to test the fruits of your training and earn Wins.

Can Roller Training be played for free?

Yes, you can play the game for free without having to interact with any of the game’s premium features.

What is the equipment limit for Pets in Roller Training?

You can equip up to three Pets at a time in this title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024