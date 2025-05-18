Roller Training codes (May 2025)

You can now redeem all the Roller Training codes for free potions in-game. Train to become a skilled roller skater, work on building your strength, join exhilarating competitions, and compete to reach the top ranks. By redeeming codes and using the potions, you gain a head start to become the fastest player in the game and win every race.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Roller Training. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Roller Training are issued.

All Roller Training codes (Active)

Start racing and collecting win points (Image via Roblox)

The active codes are listed below:

List of active Roller Training codes Codes Rewards Roller 1 Double Win Potion Skate 1 Golden Potion UPDW3 1 Double Win Potion

Inactive Roller Training codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in the game.

How to redeem Roller Training codes

Redeem the active code (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the codes:

Open the Roblox desktop app or go to the website and log in to your account. Search for Roller Training, click on its thumbnail, and enter the game’s homepage. Click the play button to launch the game. Once your avatar loads into the lobby, click on the settings icon located at the top right corner of the screen. Copy and paste the code into the text box provided, then click the Claim button.

If the code is valid, a confirmation message will appear. If not, you’ll see an error popup.

Why are codes important in Roller Training?

Codes in Roller Training are important because they provide potions that boost your earnings, allowing you to buy more eggs and hatch pets. Each pet you collect increases your strength, helping you progress faster in the game.

Roller Training code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If a Roller Training code isn't working, make sure to enter all special characters and numbers exactly as shown. Also, remove any extra spaces before or after the code to avoid errors.

Where to find the latest codes in Roller Training?

Discord link (Image via Discord)

To find the latest codes in Roller Training, start by checking the game's homepage, where codes are usually posted. You can also join the game’s private Discord server for exclusive codes and all the latest game updates.

FAQs on Roller Training codes

How many times can you redeem the Roller Training codes?

Like most other Roblox games, each Roller Training code can only be redeemed once per user.

When are the next Roller Training codes coming?

New Roller Training codes are usually released with game updates, especially during weekends or milestone events.

What are the latest codes in Roller Training?

All three codes listed are the latest codes available in the game.

About the author Benny Sagayarajan Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a degree in psychology from IGNOU. In his spare time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and also volunteers at rehabs and offers free counseling. Know More

