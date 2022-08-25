Roblox is allegedly changing its logo soon, and fans are far from happy

American video game developer Roblox Corporation might be changing its logo two years after adopting the current one, and the leak hasn't been well-received by fans. The reveal backfired on the company, which hasn't officially announced the move yet.

Roblox is one of the world's largest gaming platforms, with numerous newer players joining daily. The community has many famous content creators who stream newer games and news about the platform.

As a result, the community is hugely critical of whatever changes Roblox Corporation makes to its platform. From removing the iconic "oof" sound to changing its tagline, the developers have received critical feedback from their player base over the years.

When it was leaked that Roblox Corporation might be changing its logo soon, fans went wild as they did not like the look of the new logo. Here's how they reacted.

Fans unhappy after Roblox's new logo got leaked

Based on recent leaks and listed images of Roblox's app on several platforms, fans saw that the developers had changed the logo, and this is one of those rare times when they have made such a significant change to it.

The logo has always been chunkier in its lettering, with the letters O in the word "Roblox" usually shaped like cubes. Moreover, the hole in the middle of the cubes used to be minimal to give it that boxy look.

RTC @Roblox_RTC Roblox’s NEW era is coming? A new logo was discovered by multiple API discoverers in a future version of Roblox. The new logo features a bigger hole in the square, and the logo has been edited with more shape & this square. Roblox’s NEW era is coming? A new logo was discovered by multiple API discoverers in a future version of Roblox. The new logo features a bigger hole in the square, and the logo has been edited with more shape & this square. 👀 https://t.co/zwy3iBlc6L

A recent leak has detailed that the developers are moving away from the chunkier lettering to a cleaner and more corporate one. Moreover, the hole in the cube's center is bigger, and the word only has one square instead of two. This means the O that precedes X looks like a normal letter compared to the earlier one, which was a cube.

Vibezy ⭐ @VibezyRBLX Why does the new Roblox logo look like a way worse off-brand version of itself? Why does the new Roblox logo look like a way worse off-brand version of itself? 😔 https://t.co/tNSM0GI4P4

One of the users named "VibezyRBLX" took note of that and remarked on how the new logo looks a way worse off-brand version of the original one. Like them, several users have also commented on how the chunkier cubes are used to define what Roblox stands for and why the new one doesn't suit the platform well enough.

#EventHunters @RBXEventHunters did you guys know that roblox has an unused logo?



it honestly looks better than the new one we have now did you guys know that roblox has an unused logo?it honestly looks better than the new one we have now https://t.co/deoft8PEf9

Another user, "RBXEventHunters," revealed that the platform also has a hidden logo that looks better than the leaked corporate one. This has left the playerbase angry on an entirely new level as they would rather have the fun version rather than the more edgy, corporate one.

BramP @BramPeee Roblox 2030 logo leaked Roblox 2030 logo leaked https://t.co/GFKgE3JWpw

While some might be unhappy about it or draw comparisons between the old logos, a user called "BramPeee" posted a picture of a square with thin silver edges and called it a leak of the Roblox logo from the year 2030. The joke obviously comes from the size of the hole in the middle of the O getting larger and larger with every update, and it is only years before it reaches the point in the above tweet.

MemeLean @memeniter @Dziredlol Roblox when we want the old logo back: @Dziredlol Roblox when we want the old logo back: https://t.co/TSoF5xfCMs

In conclusion, players are extremely unhappy with the reportedly new logo, and if it stays that way, there might be a decline in the platform's player base. The community has voiced their opinions actively and has now taken a stand to bring the original Roblox back in several cryptic tweets and gameplay videos. Now it is up to the developers to make a call and keep the cubes alive.

Edited by R. Elahi