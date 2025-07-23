Saber Simulator Mastery guide

Saber Simulator has introduced the Mastery system with the latest update on July 18, 2025. This mechanic has you master different aspects of the game, giving you stat bonuses and passive effects that help you in battle. You can level up Masteries to improve the potency of the boosts you receive through them, making them quite useful.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Mastery in Saber Simulator.

An overview of Mastery in Saber Simulator

Mastery screen (Image via Roblox)

Mastery is an extension of the core gameplay loop, where performing certain actions grants you passive stat increases and bonuses. This mechanic does not require active effort to work towards; rather, it is a passive addition that levels up in the background through regular gameplay.

Ad

Trending

Masteries can be leveled up to 50, and gathering XP to level them up is a matter of performing the corresponding required action. The passive effects you receive per level are given out with every fifth level you reach.

This means that you will see the fruits of this mechanic at levels 5, 10, 15, and so on. Since these are percentage increments, you will likely not feel much of a difference within the first 10 to 20 levels. That said, the benefits of these effects become significantly more tangible once you reach level 50.

Ad

Also read: The latest codes for Saber Simulator

The different types of Mastery

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

As of the Mastery Part 1 update, there are four types of Masteries to level up: Egg Hatching, Saber Swing, King of the Hill, and Flags. Further expansions to this system are likely to arrive with future updates, especially since these were introduced in the first half of the Mastery-focused content drop.

Ad

The Egg Hatching Mastery can be leveled up by hatching Eggs; the more Eggs you hatch, the quicker you will level up. Doing so grants you Pet inventory space, Egg hatching speed bonus, and additional hatch luck.

You can level up the Saber Swing Mastery by swinging your main weapon anywhere in the game. Each swing grants you one XP, and with every five levels, you will receive additional Strength and DNA per swing. The boosts are additive, which means that the effects received at level 5 will be added to those received at level 10 instead of being overridden.

Ad

The King of the Hill Mastery grants additional rewards from the King of the Hill mode. Leveling this Mastery up is a bit trickier than the other Masteries, as getting XP is a matter of being the King of the Hill in the mode.

Lastly, the Flags Mastery is all about the Capture the Flag mode. Leveling this Mastery up grants you more payouts at a quicker rate. You can receive XP for this by capturing Flags in the specified mode.

Ad

If you actively pursue these Masteries, it will take quite a long time to reach the max level. As such, we recommend letting them level up in the background while you play the game normally. Over time, you will progress through these enough to reach high levels.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What are Masteries in Saber Simulator?

Masteries are passive bonuses that improve certain aspects of regular gameplay through stat increases.

Ad

When were Masteries added to Saber Simulator?

Masteries were added to the game on July 18, 2025.

How to level up Swing Mastery in Saber Simulator

Swing Mastery can be leveled up by swinging your weapon anywhere in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025