Schoolboy Evolution codes (May 2025)

The rewards offered by SchoolBoy Evolution codes can make you the strongest student in the in-game school. In this Roblox simulation experience, your goal is to train and upgrade your character in three important stats: strength, body power, and leg power. Strength is for dealing damage during fights, body power lets you take some hits, and leg power means you can dodge attacks from enemies more easily.

Ad

This article lists all the active and inactive codes in SchoolBoy Evolution.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Schoolboy Evolution. We'll update the page when new codes are issued. Each code listed has been tested in-game.

All Schoolboy Evolution codes (Active)

There are multiple active codes you can use in Schoolboy Evolution (Image via Roblox)

Here are the active codes for Schoolboy Evolution:

Ad

Trending

List of active Schoolboy Evolution codes

Code Reward 1MVisits Free Pet (Latest) 500LIKES Free Boost RELEASE 10 Wins

Ad

Inactive Schoolboy Evolution codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for Schoolboy Evolution.

How to redeem Schoolboy Evolution codes

Redeem codes in Schoolboy Evolution (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes for Schoolboy Evolution is a straightforward process:

Ad

Open Schoolboy Evolution on Roblox.

Click on the codes icon.

Copy any active code from this guide and paste it into the 'Enter code here' text box.

Hit the Redeem button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Schoolboy Evolution codes about, and what’s their importance?

Become school king in Schoolboy Evolution (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Schoolboy Evolution give you free Pets, Boosts, and Wins that can speed up your in-game progress. These freebies help you upgrade your character much faster.

Ad

With more Wins in your pocket, you can unlock better training gear, face tougher opponents, and become one of the strongest and most popular students in the school.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Schoolboy Evolution codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Schoolboy Evolution invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

Redemption errors in Schoolboy Evolution are usually caused by an expired or incorrectly entered code. To avoid this issue, copy a code from this guide and paste it directly into the redemption box.

Ad

Also check: Roblox Blox Fruits Codes

Where to find new codes for Schoolboy Evolution

You can find the latest codes for Schoolboy Evolution on the StudioRE Roblox group.

FAQs on codes for Schoolboy Evolution

What is the latest Schoolboy Evolution code?

"1MVisits" is the latest code, granting you a Pet.

Which code provides the best rewards in Schoolboy Evolution?

Ad

"RELEASE" grants you 10 Wins, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Schoolboy Evolution?

Codes for Schoolboy Evolution give you Pets, Boosts, and Wins, which help you speed up your progress in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiba Bin Billes Hiba Bin Billes is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Roblox. She began her career as an SPS Associate at Amazon Development Centre before transitioning to a startup in Bangalore. However, her zest for journalism led to a shift in ambition, and she is currently pursuing her Master’s in English Literature.



Hiba emphasizes the importance of cross-referencing information across multiple sources and ascertaining the credibility of the content she includes in her articles.



Hiba hails from a family of gamers. The Counter-Strike series, in particular, offered her a menagerie of wonderful experiences and friends early in her gaming journey.

She continues her exploits with the series to this day, with CS2 currently commanding her attention.



In 2019, Hiba dove into GTA V roleplay and assumed the character of a journalist. The virtual experience gave her the confidence to pursue this career in real life as she gained insight into the positive effects of disseminating news. She would gladly dive into the GTA V world Jumanji-style if given an opportunity.



Hiba prefers multiplayer titles as she loves spending quality time with her friends virtually. She adores simulation games — a genre she recommends for cynics and newcomers — and action-packed FPS titles. Hiba’s gaming interests also yielded a YouTube channel named 'Heba Gaming,' which has close to 9,000 subscribers.



In her free time, Hiba finds comfort in cooking and poring through novels. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024