Schoolboy Evolution codes (May 2025)

The rewards offered by SchoolBoy Evolution codes can make you the strongest student in the in-game school. In this Roblox simulation experience, your goal is to train and upgrade your character in three important stats: strength, body power, and leg power. Strength is for dealing damage during fights, body power lets you take some hits, and leg power means you can dodge attacks from enemies more easily.
This article lists all the active and inactive codes in SchoolBoy Evolution.
All Schoolboy Evolution codes (Active)
Here are the active codes for Schoolboy Evolution:
Inactive Schoolboy Evolution codes
Currently, there are no inactive codes for Schoolboy Evolution.
How to redeem Schoolboy Evolution codes
Redeeming codes for Schoolboy Evolution is a straightforward process:
- Open Schoolboy Evolution on Roblox.
- Click on the codes icon.
- Copy any active code from this guide and paste it into the 'Enter code here' text box.
- Hit the Redeem button and enjoy your rewards.
What are Schoolboy Evolution codes about, and what’s their importance?
Codes for Schoolboy Evolution give you free Pets, Boosts, and Wins that can speed up your in-game progress. These freebies help you upgrade your character much faster.
With more Wins in your pocket, you can unlock better training gear, face tougher opponents, and become one of the strongest and most popular students in the school.
Schoolboy Evolution codes troubleshooting [How to fix]
Redemption errors in Schoolboy Evolution are usually caused by an expired or incorrectly entered code. To avoid this issue, copy a code from this guide and paste it directly into the redemption box.
Where to find new codes for Schoolboy Evolution
You can find the latest codes for Schoolboy Evolution on the StudioRE Roblox group.
