Roblox SCP Tower Defense Codes: Free Coins and Shards

SCP Tower Defense's universe of Roblox is unlike any other. Players are plunged into a realm brimming with paranormal anomalies, interdimensional entities, and powerful antagonists. The most dangerous of them all is the enigmatic and sinister Scarlet King. This fabled emperor along with his army of like-minded soldiers wields unfathomable power and aims to bring havoc to the cosmos, and players have to give it their all to fend off these adversaries.

SCP Tower Defense's developers continuously add new content to the game, ensuring that the experience stays dynamic and enticing. With each update, New SCPs, challenging dimensions, and thrilling story arcs are added to keep the players on the edge of their seats.

So, if players want to get their hands on some free stuff, they may do so by redeeming the codes provided below.

All active codes for Roblox's SCP Tower Defense

maps - Redeemable for free rewards. ( Latest )

Redeemable for free rewards. ( ) summer - Redeemable for free rewards.

Redeemable for free rewards. fixes - Redeemable for 1,000 Coins.

Redeemable for 1,000 Coins. Moneybags - Redeemable for 177 Tokens.

Redeemable for 177 Tokens. valkyrie - Redeemable for 50 Tokens.

Redeemable for 50 Tokens. buffs - Redeemable for free rewards.

Redeemable for free rewards. questplus - Redeemable for 500 Coins.

Redeemable for 500 Coins. Pass - Redeemable for 1,000 Coins & 100 Shards.

Redeemable for 1,000 Coins & 100 Shards. ThanksFor40M - Redeemable for 2,500 Coins & 250 Shards.

All inactive codes for Roblox's SCP Tower Defense

The codes mentioned below have expired, and attempting to redeem them will not generate any rewards.

CORE - Was redeemable for 800 Coins.

Was redeemable for 800 Coins. Minigun - Was redeemable for 1,000 Coins.

Was redeemable for 1,000 Coins. Balance - Was redeemable for 300 Coins & 30 Shards.

Was redeemable for 300 Coins & 30 Shards. rabbit - Was redeemable for free 3,000 Coins & 300 Shards.

Was redeemable for free 3,000 Coins & 300 Shards. Flames - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. xmas2022 - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. Winter - Was redeemable for 40 Tokens.

Was redeemable for 40 Tokens. antikill - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. ThanksFor30M - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. chains - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. dboi - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. scarlet - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. specter - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. ThanksFor20M - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. doctor - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. NewJourney - Was redeemable for 500 Coins.

Was redeemable for 500 Coins. right hand - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. library - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. balefire - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. skins - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. guard - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. badges - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. evolution - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. maz hatter - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. ThanksFor10M - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. Red Lake - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. shy guy - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. RobloxReturns - Was redeemable for Coins.

Was redeemable for Coins. Chaos - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. Mole Rats - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. ThanksFor5M - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. Gadgets - Was redeemable for Coins & Shards.

Was redeemable for Coins & Shards. XKClass - Was redeemable for 800 Coins.

Was redeemable for 800 Coins. ThanksFor3M - Was redeemable for Coins.

Was redeemable for Coins. Able - Was redeemable for 75 Shards.

Was redeemable for 75 Shards. ThanksFor1M - Was redeemable for 1,500 Coins & 150 Shards.

Was redeemable for 1,500 Coins & 150 Shards. ThanksFor500K - Was redeemable for 1,000 Coins & 100 Shards.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's SCP Tower Defense?

Following the simple steps mentioned below will help you redeem the codes without any trouble:

Launch Roblox SCP Tower Defense and connect to the server. Tap on the Daily Rewards & Codes text box on the left side of their screen. Click on the Enter Code text box. Either type in the codes or Copy and Paste them into the game directly from the list given above. Click on the Claim button to redeem the rewards.

How to get more codes for Roblox's SCP Tower Defense?

You can find more codes by joining the Official SCP Tower Defense Discord Server. They can also follow the creators on their Twitter accounts to do the same. However, the best possible way for gamers to stay up-to-date on Roblox news, codes, and guides is to bookmark this page.