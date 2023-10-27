Second Sea locations in Roblox Blox Fruits

Robloxlians, if you've already conquered the challenges of the First Sea and are seeking an even greater test of your skills, you can try the Second Sea. Blox Fruits' Update 8 added a lot of new stuff like the Fragments, a new currency that can be found from the Second Sea, and more. You can take down Raid Bosses, win Raids, or defeat the Sea Beast to earn Fragments.

Additionally, the update has brought even more exciting features, like new architectural styles and increased difficulty, where the NPCs are stronger and have deadlier moves. So, you'll need all the help you can get while navigating the Second Sea.

The Second Sea has ten islands; we will cover them in-depth in this guide to make the whole process easier for you. Now, without further ado, let's dive in.

Navigate the Second Sea like a pro in Roblox Blox Fruits

How to reach the Second Sea?

Below is a complete guide on unlocking the Second Sea in Roblox Blox Fruits. It has a set of requirements you need to fulfill, so keep those in mind. Here's a rundown on the same.

Basic requirements

Level 700 is required to enter the Second Sea.

After reaching this milestone, ask the Military Detective for a key.

Enter the Frozen Village to find the Ability Teacher's cave with this key.

Use the key to open the wooden door and fight the Ice Admiral.

Destroy this cold foe to continue. Now return to the Military Detective or, if you're feeling adventurous, the Experienced Captain in Middle Town for your Second Sea ticket.

Kingdom of Rose: The start of a new adventure in Roblox Blox Fruits

The Kingdom of Rose is the largest island, and here's where your Second Sea journey will start because it serves as a hub island and branches into various islands.

Overview

Quest: Eliminate all the mobs and move on to the next island.

Objective: Take out the Raiders, Mercenaries, and the Level 750 Boss - Diamond in Area 1 and the Swan Pirates, Factory Staff, and the Level 850 Boss - Jeremy.

Reward: Longsword, Black Spiky Coat, Spring Fruit.

Be sure to look for the Red Flower. It spawns between the buildings in Area 2.

Green Zone: Where all things green come together in Roblox Blox Fruits

Green Zone is a large island filled with megaflora that is connected to the Kingdom of Rose by a large bridge where Marine Admiral Fajita resides. It is a great island to farm resources as well.

Overview

Quest: Take down three NPCs repeatedly to farm resources.

Objective: Eliminate the Marine Lieutenant, Captain, and the final boss, Fajita.

Reward: True Triple Katana.

Graveyard: Face the undead in Roblox Blox Fruits

Graveyard is a small island where you'll have to take on undead Zombies and Vampires. Despite being a smaller island, it is home to many NPCs and easter eggs.

Overview

Quest: Complete all objectives and move on to the next island.

Objective: Defeat 8 Zombies and 8 Vampires.

Reward: 11,750 Money & 19,000,000 Exp and 12,000 Money & 20,500,000 Exp for Zombie and Vampires respectively.

Dark Arena: Face the Darkbeard in Roblox Blox Fruits

Dark Arena, where Darkbeard, a Level 1000 Raid Boss, can be spawned. But spawning him requires the Fist of Darkness.

Overview

Quest: Defeat Darkbeard and unlock new islands.

Objective: Square off against Darkbeard.

Reward: 1,500 Fragments, 3 levels, a Dark Fragment, and a 2% chance of getting the Dark Coat.

Snow Mountain: A chilly adventure in Roblox Blox Fruits

Snow Mountain is an island that is home to the Snow Trooper and the Warrior. You can also purchase the Superhuman fighting style here.

Overview

Quest: Defeat all the mobs and unlock new and undiscovered territories.

Objective: Defeat 8 Snow Troopers and 9 Winter Warriors.

Reward: 12,250 Money and 22,500,000 Exp after defeating the Snow Troopers and 12,500 Money and 24,000,000 Exp for the Winter Warriors.

Hot and Cold: A half-and-half experience in Roblox Blox Fruits

Hot and Cold is an island with a combination of ice and lava where you can start Raids and equip Fighting Styles from the First Sea. This island can also summon Order, a level 1250 Raid Boss. (Requires Chip, which can bought from the Arithmetic NPC and costs 1,000 Money)

Overview

Quest: Initiate raids on the hot side of the island and eliminate all foes on the cold side.

Objective: Take out the Magma Ninjas and the Lava Pirates on the hot side, the Lab Subordinates, Horned Warriors, and the Smoke Admiral Boss on the cold side.

Rewards: For the Magma Ninjas and the Lava Pirates, you'll get 12,250 Money & 29,000,000 XP and 12,500 Money & 31,000,000 XP respectively. You will earn 12,250 Money & 25,500,000 XP, 12,500 Money & 27,000,000 XP, and 20,000 Money & 32,500,000 XP for the Lab Subordinates, Horned Warriors and the Smoke Admiral Boss, respectively.

Cursed Ship: Square off against the undead in Roblox Blox Fruits

Cursed Ship is a ship docked next to the graveyard that is full of undead and haunted enemies that drop Ectoplasm, which can be traded with various NPCs for Items and the Ghoul race on the ship.

Overview

Quest: Take out the ship crew and gather enough Ectoplasms to trade them for the overpowered Ghoul race.

Objective: Eliminate 8 Ship Deckhands, 8 Ship Engineers, 8 Ship Stewards, and 8 Ship Officers.

Rewards: After defeating the Deckhands, you'll get 12,250 Money & 33,000,000 XP. For the Engineers, it is 12,500 Money & 35,500,000 XP. As for the Stewards, you can get 12,250 Money & 37,500,000 XP; after defeating the Ship Captains, you'll get 12,500 Money & 39,500,000 XP.

The Raid Boss called Cursed Captain can also spawn every night, although he has a 1/3 chance of spawning.

Ice Castle: Unravel the mysteries of this castle in Roblox Blox Fruits

Ice Castle is a snow-covered island with a massive and mysterious castle guarded by the Awakened Ice Admiral. You can buy the Death Step fighting style and obtain the legendary sword, Rengoku, on this island.

Overview

Quest: Take out your foes and move on to the final challenge.

Objective: Eliminate 8 Arctic Warriors and 8 Snow Lurkers before going against the Boss Awakened Ice Admiral.

Reward: 12,250 Money and 41,000,000 XP & 12,500 Money and 43,000,000 XP for the Arctic Warriors and the Snow Lurkers, respectively. As for the Awakened Ice Admiral, you can get as much as 20,000 Money and 45,000,000 XP.

Forgotten Island: The final challenge in Roblox Blox Fruits

Forgotten Island is an island that every generation forgets. With the Tide Keeper Boss, he uses the moves of Dragon Trident. He also has a chance to summon a fake Sea Beast. (Sharkman Karate can be bought here and defeat Tide Keeper for the rare sword, the Dragon Trident).

Overview

Quest: Complete the final quest of this Sea and move on to the Third Sea.

Objective: Defeat 8 Sea Soldiers, 8 Water Fighters, and the final boss - Tide Keeper.

Rewards: 12,250 Money and 47,000,000 XP & 12,500 Money and 49,000,000 XP for defeating the Sea Soldiers and Water Fighters, respectively. And you can get around 12,500 Money and 51,000,000 XP for your valiant efforts.

That's it, guys. Blox Fruits' Second Sea is a thrilling new chapter for adventurers. It's more challenging, but the rewards are worth it. Sharpen your swords and set sail for an adventure.

