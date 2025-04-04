Secret Staycation April Fool’s event guide

Secret Staycation is currently hosting a special event to commemorate April Fool’s. Named simply April Fool’s Event, this celebration involves finding the event-exclusive foods around the room. This invites some creativity on your part, as unlocking every food can be a complex affair. That said, with a keen eye and some ingenuity, you will be able to gain access to all new and returning April Fool’s Event-exclusive foods.

Ad

This guide covers every food added to the game with this event, along with its location in the game world.

New foods in Secret Staycation April Fool’s Event

Unlocking the Ice Cube (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the new foods added to the game with the April Fool’s Event:

Ad

Trending

All-Pink Kushi Dango: Found on the rat’s back inside the Rat’s Den. Requires you to transform into food tiny enough to enter the burrow and grab the Dango. Consider becoming a Small Piece of Cheese to safely acquire the event food.

Found on the rat’s back inside the Rat’s Den. Requires you to transform into food tiny enough to enter the burrow and grab the Dango. Consider becoming a Small Piece of Cheese to safely acquire the event food. Cookie Dough Scraps: On the table close to the bell.

On the table close to the bell. Empty Sandwich: Hide and Seek Store, next to the cooler.

Hide and Seek Store, next to the cooler. Nori Sushi: Use the frying pan to fry a single grain of rice and a piece of nori to get Nori Sushi.

Use the frying pan to fry a single grain of rice and a piece of nori to get Nori Sushi. Ostrich Egg: Found in a frying pan on a metal shelf. Requires you to jump into the Ostrich Egg to acquire it.

Found in a frying pan on a metal shelf. Requires you to jump into the Ostrich Egg to acquire it. Water Jelly: Found on the table in the Small Farm. Requires you to platform up to the table using the chair, a gardening hoe, or by jumping as a bouncy food.

Ad

The event will be available for close to a month, so feel free to take your time finding these exclusive foods.

Also read: How to play Roblox Secret Staycation

Returning foods in April Fool’s Event

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Here are the foods that make a return with the April Fool’s Event:

Ad

Ice Cube: Found inside the fridge.

Found inside the fridge. Mixture of Flour and Water: Found in the garden vent.

Found in the garden vent. Piece of Nori: Found below the washing machine in an out-of-bounds area. Requires you to clip through the floor below the machine to access it.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When did the April Fool’s Event start in Secret Staycation?

The April Fool’s Event started on April 1, 2025, and is expected to remain active until the end of the month.

Ad

How many new foods did the April Fool’s Event add to Secret Staycation?

The April Fool’s Event added six new food types to the game, with three foods making a return from previous events.

Is Secret Staycation playable for free?

Yes, the game can be played for free without requiring any additional Robux purchases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024