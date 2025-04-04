  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Secret Staycation April Fool’s event guide

Secret Staycation April Fool’s event guide

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Apr 04, 2025 09:43 GMT
Roblox Secret Staycation
Roblox Secret Staycation (Image via Roblox)

Secret Staycation is currently hosting a special event to commemorate April Fool’s. Named simply April Fool’s Event, this celebration involves finding the event-exclusive foods around the room. This invites some creativity on your part, as unlocking every food can be a complex affair. That said, with a keen eye and some ingenuity, you will be able to gain access to all new and returning April Fool’s Event-exclusive foods.

Ad

This guide covers every food added to the game with this event, along with its location in the game world.

New foods in Secret Staycation April Fool’s Event

Unlocking the Ice Cube (Image via Roblox)
Unlocking the Ice Cube (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the new foods added to the game with the April Fool’s Event:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • All-Pink Kushi Dango: Found on the rat’s back inside the Rat’s Den. Requires you to transform into food tiny enough to enter the burrow and grab the Dango. Consider becoming a Small Piece of Cheese to safely acquire the event food.
  • Cookie Dough Scraps: On the table close to the bell.
  • Empty Sandwich: Hide and Seek Store, next to the cooler.
  • Nori Sushi: Use the frying pan to fry a single grain of rice and a piece of nori to get Nori Sushi.
  • Ostrich Egg: Found in a frying pan on a metal shelf. Requires you to jump into the Ostrich Egg to acquire it.
  • Water Jelly: Found on the table in the Small Farm. Requires you to platform up to the table using the chair, a gardening hoe, or by jumping as a bouncy food.
Ad

The event will be available for close to a month, so feel free to take your time finding these exclusive foods.

Also read: How to play Roblox Secret Staycation

Returning foods in April Fool’s Event

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)
Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Here are the foods that make a return with the April Fool’s Event:

Ad
  • Ice Cube: Found inside the fridge.
  • Mixture of Flour and Water: Found in the garden vent.
  • Piece of Nori: Found below the washing machine in an out-of-bounds area. Requires you to clip through the floor below the machine to access it.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When did the April Fool’s Event start in Secret Staycation?

The April Fool’s Event started on April 1, 2025, and is expected to remain active until the end of the month.

Ad

How many new foods did the April Fool’s Event add to Secret Staycation?

The April Fool’s Event added six new food types to the game, with three foods making a return from previous events.

Is Secret Staycation playable for free?

Yes, the game can be played for free without requiring any additional Robux purchases.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी