Shovel Simulator codes (April 2025)

Become a shovel-digging expert using the latest Shovel Simulator codes. In this Roblox experience, you must shovel and dig up buried items from pixelated blocks. The items are sold for in-game currency, which is used to purchase upgrades. You start with a basic shovel but can later buy better shovels with larger backpacks from in-game shops. This allows you to dig deeper and carry more things before selling them.

Ad

Different zones have their own challenges. In the garden area, you might be required to water plants, while in others, you might fight giant crabs. Unlocking and exploring these zones adds variety and flavor to the gameplay.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in the Shovel Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Shovel Simulator codes (Active)

Free active codes in Shovel Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Shovel Simulator.

Ad

Trending

List of active Shovel Simulator codes

Code Reward MAGNETO Free Magnet (Latest) grinding Sharpening Stone

Ad

Inactive Shovel Simulator codes

Below are the inactive codes for Shovel Simulator.

List of Shovel Simulator inactive codes

Code Reward LAUNCHPARTY 200 gems KRAMPUS Free Pet SANDYSURPRISE Free Gems HOLIDAY Free Gems MORESNOW Free Gems DIGHARDER Free Gems Carbon 200 Gems

Ad

How to redeem Shovel Simulator codes

Redeem codes in Shovel Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Using codes for Shovel Simulator is a quick and simple task:

Ad

Open Shovel Simulator on Roblox.

On the upper side of the game, click the 'Green Robux' icon.

Copy each code from the guide and paste it into the 'CODE' textbox.

Click on the 'Go' button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Shovel Simulator codes about, and what’s their importance?

Help your mother in Shovel Simulator codes (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Shovel Simulator can get you a free magnet and sharpening stone. By using the stone, you can earn currency faster, upgrade your equipment, and become rich in no time.

Ad

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Shovel Simulator codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

A Shovel Simulator invalid code error (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes can fail for multiple reasons. They may have expired, been entered incorrectly, or been used in a game that doesn’t support them. Even a minor mistake can deem a code invalid.

Ad

Also check: Roblox Blox Fruits codes

Where to find new Shovel Simulator code

You can find the latest codes for Shovel Simulator on the MrChicken Rocket's Server Discord server and by following @MrChickenRocket on X.

FAQs on Shovel Simulator code

What is the latest Shovel Simulator code?

The latest code in Shovel Simulator is "MAGNETO," which grants you a free magnet.

Ad

Which code provides the best rewards in Shovel Simulator?

The code "grinding" grants you a free sharpening stone, making it the prime code for shoveling faster.

How beneficial are codes for Shovel Simulator?

Codes grant magnets and sharpening stones to upgrade faster and allow you to earn more with less grind.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiba Bin Billes Hiba Bin Billes is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Roblox. She began her career as an SPS Associate at Amazon Development Centre before transitioning to a startup in Bangalore. However, her zest for journalism led to a shift in ambition, and she is currently pursuing her Master’s in English Literature.



Hiba emphasizes the importance of cross-referencing information across multiple sources and ascertaining the credibility of the content she includes in her articles.



Hiba hails from a family of gamers. The Counter-Strike series, in particular, offered her a menagerie of wonderful experiences and friends early in her gaming journey.

She continues her exploits with the series to this day, with CS2 currently commanding her attention.



In 2019, Hiba dove into GTA V roleplay and assumed the character of a journalist. The virtual experience gave her the confidence to pursue this career in real life as she gained insight into the positive effects of disseminating news. She would gladly dive into the GTA V world Jumanji-style if given an opportunity.



Hiba prefers multiplayer titles as she loves spending quality time with her friends virtually. She adores simulation games — a genre she recommends for cynics and newcomers — and action-packed FPS titles. Hiba’s gaming interests also yielded a YouTube channel named 'Heba Gaming,' which has close to 9,000 subscribers.



In her free time, Hiba finds comfort in cooking and poring through novels. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024