Shovel Simulator codes (April 2025)

Become a shovel-digging expert using the latest Shovel Simulator codes. In this Roblox experience, you must shovel and dig up buried items from pixelated blocks. The items are sold for in-game currency, which is used to purchase upgrades. You start with a basic shovel but can later buy better shovels with larger backpacks from in-game shops. This allows you to dig deeper and carry more things before selling them.
Different zones have their own challenges. In the garden area, you might be required to water plants, while in others, you might fight giant crabs. Unlocking and exploring these zones adds variety and flavor to the gameplay.
All Shovel Simulator codes (Active)
Below are the active codes for Shovel Simulator.
Inactive Shovel Simulator codes
Below are the inactive codes for Shovel Simulator.
How to redeem Shovel Simulator codes
Using codes for Shovel Simulator is a quick and simple task:
- Open Shovel Simulator on Roblox.
- On the upper side of the game, click the 'Green Robux' icon.
- Copy each code from the guide and paste it into the 'CODE' textbox.
- Click on the 'Go' button and enjoy your rewards.
What are Shovel Simulator codes about, and what’s their importance?
Codes for Shovel Simulator can get you a free magnet and sharpening stone. By using the stone, you can earn currency faster, upgrade your equipment, and become rich in no time.
Shovel Simulator codes troubleshooting [How to fix]
Roblox codes can fail for multiple reasons. They may have expired, been entered incorrectly, or been used in a game that doesn’t support them. Even a minor mistake can deem a code invalid.
Where to find new Shovel Simulator code
You can find the latest codes for Shovel Simulator on the MrChicken Rocket's Server Discord server and by following @MrChickenRocket on X.
FAQs on Shovel Simulator code
What is the latest Shovel Simulator code?
The latest code in Shovel Simulator is "MAGNETO," which grants you a free magnet.
Which code provides the best rewards in Shovel Simulator?
The code "grinding" grants you a free sharpening stone, making it the prime code for shoveling faster.
How beneficial are codes for Shovel Simulator?
Codes grant magnets and sharpening stones to upgrade faster and allow you to earn more with less grind.
