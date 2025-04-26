Shoveling Simulator codes (April 2025)

Shoveling Simulator codes can provide a major head start and fast-track your journey to becoming an elite player. In this simple yet addictive clicker game, you dig your way to victory. To that end, redeeming codes grants powerful potions that boost your digging speed and coin collection, the currency for buying upgrades and better gear.

With the help of these potions, you can outpace your friends and climb the ranks much faster, leaving those still digging slowly far behind.

All Shoveling Simulator codes (Active)

Start redeeming and playing (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the currently active codes in the game. These may expire soon, so redeem them as soon as possible.

List of active Shoveling Simulator codes Codes Rewards Update3 x1 Dig Potion Update2 x1 Coin Potion

Inactive Shoveling Simulator codes

The following codes are no longer active. Expired codes in the future will also be updated here.

List of inactive Shoveling Simulator codes Codes Rewards Update1 Free Potion RELEASE Free Potion

How to redeem Shoveling Simulator codes

Redemption screen (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem the active codes in-game:

Log in to your Roblox account and search for the game. Launch it and wait for your avatar to appear in the lobby. Once in the lobby, click on the red Shop icon located on the left side of the screen. Scroll down to find the code redemption tab. Copy and paste the active code into the text box and click the green Redeem button to complete the process.

The potions will be instantly added to your account upon successful redemption. You can choose to use them immediately or save them for later.

Why are codes important in Shoveling Simulator?

Codes in Shoveling Simulator grant potions that boost either digging speed or coin collection. These boosts help players gather resources faster, allowing them to purchase better items and level up quickly.

Shoveling Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

To avoid issues while redeeming codes, always copy and paste them directly. This ensures there are no typos and that the capitalization remains correct, as the codes are case-sensitive.

Where to find the latest codes in Shoveling Simulator?

The social media page (Image via X)

The latest codes are usually posted on the game's homepage under the description section. For even more codes, it's a good idea to join and explore the game's official Roblox group, Noob's Circle. You can also follow @StormyRBX, the game's developer, on X for exclusive codes and other game-related updates.

FAQs on Shoveling Simulator codes

How many times can you redeem the Shoveling Simulator codes?

Each code can only be redeemed once per account. If you try to redeem the same code again, you will see an error message on the screen.

When do the codes expire in Shoveling Simulator?

The exact expiration dates for the codes are not publicly shared, as the game's creator does not post this information.

When are the next Shoveling Simulator codes coming?

Currently, the creator seems to be focusing on releasing updates for the game. New codes are often added alongside these additions. That said, codes can also be published during special events and other occasions.

About the author Benny Sagayarajan Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a degree in psychology from IGNOU. In his spare time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and also volunteers at rehabs and offers free counseling. Know More

