Shrink Hide and Seek Summer Pass guide

Shrink Hide and Seek is currently celebrating the advent of the Summer season with the latest update. As a part of the new content added with the Summer update, the game has included a new event-specific battle pass system, dubbed the Summer Pass. This 15-level rewards ladder can be completed for various rewards like Energy, Coins, trolling items, and more.

Let’s explore what the Summer Pass is all about in Shrink Hide and Seek.

An overview of the Summer Pass in Shrink Hide and Seek

The Summer Pass (Image via Roblox)

The Summer Pass is a 15-level battle pass where gathering XP lets you level up and earn various rewards per level. Collecting XP is a matter of surviving in matches as the Hider for as long as possible or killing Hiders while playing as the Seeker. The amount of XP required to ascend a level progressively increases as you continue climbing the rewards ladder.

This battle pass will remain active until July 27, 2025, lasting 30 days in total. Since you can gather XP naturally through regular rounds, you don’t need to put in any extra effort to finish it. Simply play the game routinely, and you will reach level 15 in no time.

You can skip one level of the Summer Pass for 29 Robux or skip the entire leveling process and receive all rewards for 249 Robux. This is largely unnecessary if you’re a regular player, but if you’re pressed for time and wish to unlock everything at once, it’s an option worth considering.

Other than the Skip feature, there are no other premium elements in this battle pass. You can acquire the limited Water Pistol skin for the Seeker’s Weapon upon reaching level 15.

All Summer Pass rewards

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the rewards that are available through the Summer Pass:

Level 1: +2 Energy

+2 Energy Level 2: +1 Banana Peel

+1 Banana Peel Level 3: +50 Coins

+50 Coins Level 4: Nothing

Nothing Level 5: +1 Summer Spin

+1 Summer Spin Level 6: +3 Spins

+3 Spins Level 7: +5 Banana Peels

+5 Banana Peels Level 8: +5 Health

+5 Health Level 9: Nothing

Nothing Level 10: +150 Coins

+150 Coins Level 11: +1 Spin

+1 Spin Level 12: +3 Banana Peels

+3 Banana Peels Level 13: +3 Energy

+3 Energy Level 14: +1 Summer Spin

+1 Summer Spin Level 15: +1 Water Pistol skin

FAQs

When will the Summer Pass end in Shrink Hide and Seek?

The Summer Pass is set to end on July 27, 2025.

How many levels does the Summer Pass feature in Shrink Hide and Seek?

The Summer Pass features 15 levels in total.

Can Summer Pass rewards be acquired for free in Shrink Hide and Seek?

Yes, you can obtain the rewards featured in this battle pass for free.

