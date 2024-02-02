Sisyphus Simulator's inaugural Season 1 Battlepass debuted with special in-game accessories, boosters, Clone Coins, and more. Having said that, the Battlepass is split into two divisions: SeasonPass Premium and free. The former offers special and more rewards, whereas the latter provides users with complementary ones.
Use this article to learn about all the Sisyphus Simulator Season 1 Battlepass rewards. Also, remember that the SeasonPass Premium is priced at around 349 Robux, and you can purchase it from the Battlepass interface.
SeasonPass Premium rewards in Sisyphus Simulator
Here are the rewards you can claim from the Sisyphus Simulator Season 1 Premium pass:
- Level 1 - Pineapple x2
- Level 2 - Gem x20
- Level 3 - Lucky Boost x2
- Level 4 - Gift x50k
- Level 5 - Watermelon x2
- Level 6 - Shiny Boost x2
- Level 7 - Spin Time +1 x5
- Level 8 - 2x Wins Boost x2
- Level 9 - Pumpkin x2
- Level 10 - Olympic Trophy (Legendary) - Win +50%
- Level 11 - Rainbow Boost x2
- Level 12 - Gem x20
- Level 13 - Pineapple x2
- Level 14 - Lucky Boost x2
- Level 15 - Gift x50K
- Level 16 - Watermelon x2
- Level 17 - Shiny Boost x2
- Level 18 - Speen Time +1 x5
- Level 19 - Pumpkin x2
- Level 20 - Trident (Legendary) - Power: +120%
- Level 21 - Wins Boost x2
- Level 22 - Pineapple x2
- Level 23 - Gem x20
- Level 24 - Rainbow Boost x2
- Level 25 - Watermelon x2
- Level 26 - Gift x50K
- Level 27 - Spin Time +1 x5
- Level 28 - Pumpkin x2
- Level 29 - Lucky Boost x2
- Level 30 - Pharaoh's Hourglass (Legendary) - Swing Speed: +50%
- Level 31 - Pineapple x2
- Level 32 - Shiny Boost x2
- Level 33 - Gem x20
- Level 34 - Watermelon x2
- Level 35 - Gift x50K
- Level 36 - Pineapple x2
- Level 37 - Pumpkin x2
- Level 38 - Wins Boost x2
- Level 39 - Gem x20
- Level 40 - Trident (Mythical) - Power: +300%
- Level 41 - Spin Time +1 x5
- Level 42 - Rainbow Boost x2
- Level 43 - Pumpkin x2
- Level 44 - Watermelon x2
- Level 45 - Olympic Trophy (Mythical) - Win: +75%
- Level 46 - Pineapple x2
- Level 47 - Watermelon x2
- Level 48 - Pumpkin x2
- Level 49 - Pumpkin x2
- Level 50 - Pharaoh's Glass (Mythical) - Swing Speed: +100%
- Level 51 - Clone Coin x1
- Level 52 - Pineapple x1
- Level 53 - Watermelon x1
- Level 54 - Pumpkin x1
- Level 55 - Clone Coin x1
- Level 56 - Pineapple x1
- Level 57 - Watermelon x1
- Level 58 - Pumpkin x1
- Level 59 - Pumpkin x2
- Level 60 - Clone Coin x1
Free Season 1 Battlepass rewards in Sisyphus Simulator
The following rewards are available in the free tier of Season 1 Battlepass in Sisyphus Simulator:
- Level 1 - 2x Win Boost x1
- Level 3 - Gem x10
- Level 5 - Gift x25K
- Level 6 - Lucky Boost x1
- Level 8 - Watermelon x1
- Level 9 - No reward
- Level 10 - Olympic Trophy (Epic) - Win +30%
- Level 11 - Pumpkin x1
- Level 13 - Shiny Boost x1
- Level 15 - Pineapple x1
- Level 16 - Gem x10
- Level 18 - Watermelon x1
- Level 20 - Trident (Epic) - Power: +40%
- Level 21 - Lucky Boost x1
- Level 23 - Pumpkin x1
- Level 25 - Spin Time +1 x2
- Level 26 - Shiny Boost x1
- Level 28 - Pumpkin x1
- Level 30 - Pharaoh's Hourglass (Epic) - Swing Speed: +20%
- Level 31 - 2x Wins Boost x1
- Level 33 - Rainbow Boost x1
- Level 35 - Watermelon x1
- Level 36 - Pumpkin x1
- Level 38 - Rainbow Boost x1
- Level 40 - Trident (Legendary) - Power: +120%
- Level 41 - Spin Time +1 x2
- Level 43 - Watermelon x1
- Level 45 - Olympic Trophy (Legendary) - Win: +50%
- Level 46 - Pumpkin x1
- Level 48 - Gem x1
- Level 49 - Pumpkin x1
- Level 50 - Pharaoh's Glass (Legendary) - Swing Speed: +50%
- Level 51 - Clone Coin x1
- Level 53 - Pineapple x1
- Level 55 - Watermelon x1
- Level 57 - Watermelon x1
- Level 59 - Pumpkin x1
- Level 60 - Clone Coin x1
Note: The Season 1 Battlepass will soon be removed from Sisyphus Simulator. Therefore, players keen on purchasing it are advised to act promptly.
Follow Sportskeeda's Roblox section to get wind of the latest codes, news, and more.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes