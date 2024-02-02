Sisyphus Simulator's inaugural Season 1 Battlepass debuted with special in-game accessories, boosters, Clone Coins, and more. Having said that, the Battlepass is split into two divisions: SeasonPass Premium and free. The former offers special and more rewards, whereas the latter provides users with complementary ones.

Use this article to learn about all the Sisyphus Simulator Season 1 Battlepass rewards. Also, remember that the SeasonPass Premium is priced at around 349 Robux, and you can purchase it from the Battlepass interface.

SeasonPass Premium rewards in Sisyphus Simulator

SeasonPass Premium in Sisyphus Simulator (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Here are the rewards you can claim from the Sisyphus Simulator Season 1 Premium pass:

Level 1 - Pineapple x2

Level 2 - Gem x20

Level 3 - Lucky Boost x2

Level 4 - Gift x50k

Level 5 - Watermelon x2

Level 6 - Shiny Boost x2

Level 7 - Spin Time +1 x5

Level 8 - 2x Wins Boost x2

Level 9 - Pumpkin x2

Level 10 - Olympic Trophy (Legendary) - Win +50%

Level 11 - Rainbow Boost x2

Level 12 - Gem x20

Level 13 - Pineapple x2

Level 14 - Lucky Boost x2

Level 15 - Gift x50K

Level 16 - Watermelon x2

Level 17 - Shiny Boost x2

Level 18 - Speen Time +1 x5

Level 19 - Pumpkin x2

Level 20 - Trident (Legendary) - Power: +120%

Level 21 - Wins Boost x2

Level 22 - Pineapple x2

Level 23 - Gem x20

Level 24 - Rainbow Boost x2

Level 25 - Watermelon x2

Level 26 - Gift x50K

Level 27 - Spin Time +1 x5

Level 28 - Pumpkin x2

Level 29 - Lucky Boost x2

Level 30 - Pharaoh's Hourglass (Legendary) - Swing Speed: +50%

Level 31 - Pineapple x2

Level 32 - Shiny Boost x2

Level 33 - Gem x20

Level 34 - Watermelon x2

Level 35 - Gift x50K

Level 36 - Pineapple x2

Level 37 - Pumpkin x2

Level 38 - Wins Boost x2

Level 39 - Gem x20

Level 40 - Trident (Mythical) - Power: +300%

Level 41 - Spin Time +1 x5

Level 42 - Rainbow Boost x2

Level 43 - Pumpkin x2

Level 44 - Watermelon x2

Level 45 - Olympic Trophy (Mythical) - Win: +75%

Level 46 - Pineapple x2

Level 47 - Watermelon x2

Level 48 - Pumpkin x2

Level 49 - Pumpkin x2

Level 50 - Pharaoh's Glass (Mythical) - Swing Speed: +100%

Level 51 - Clone Coin x1

Level 52 - Pineapple x1

Level 53 - Watermelon x1

Level 54 - Pumpkin x1

Level 55 - Clone Coin x1

Level 56 - Pineapple x1

Level 57 - Watermelon x1

Level 58 - Pumpkin x1

Level 59 - Pumpkin x2

Level 60 - Clone Coin x1

Free Season 1 Battlepass rewards in Sisyphus Simulator

Free tier rewards in Sisyphus Simulator (Roblox||Sportskeeda)

The following rewards are available in the free tier of Season 1 Battlepass in Sisyphus Simulator:

Level 1 - 2x Win Boost x1

Level 3 - Gem x10

Level 5 - Gift x25K

Level 6 - Lucky Boost x1

Level 8 - Watermelon x1

Level 9 - No reward

Level 10 - Olympic Trophy (Epic) - Win +30%

Level 11 - Pumpkin x1

Level 13 - Shiny Boost x1

Level 15 - Pineapple x1

Level 16 - Gem x10

Level 18 - Watermelon x1

Level 20 - Trident (Epic) - Power: +40%

Level 21 - Lucky Boost x1

Level 23 - Pumpkin x1

Level 25 - Spin Time +1 x2

Level 26 - Shiny Boost x1

Level 28 - Pumpkin x1

Level 30 - Pharaoh's Hourglass (Epic) - Swing Speed: +20%

Level 31 - 2x Wins Boost x1

Level 33 - Rainbow Boost x1

Level 35 - Watermelon x1

Level 36 - Pumpkin x1

Level 38 - Rainbow Boost x1

Level 40 - Trident (Legendary) - Power: +120%

Level 41 - Spin Time +1 x2

Level 43 - Watermelon x1

Level 45 - Olympic Trophy (Legendary) - Win: +50%

Level 46 - Pumpkin x1

Level 48 - Gem x1

Level 49 - Pumpkin x1

Level 50 - Pharaoh's Glass (Legendary) - Swing Speed: +50%

Level 51 - Clone Coin x1

Level 53 - Pineapple x1

Level 55 - Watermelon x1

Level 57 - Watermelon x1

Level 59 - Pumpkin x1

Level 60 - Clone Coin x1

Note: The Season 1 Battlepass will soon be removed from Sisyphus Simulator. Therefore, players keen on purchasing it are advised to act promptly.

Follow Sportskeeda's Roblox section to get wind of the latest codes, news, and more.

