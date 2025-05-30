Skate Obby: A beginner's guide

Roblox Skate Obby presents an exciting fusion of skateboarding and challenging platformer elements. Players pick from various skateboards and race to complete different obstacle courses. Apart from perfectly timed jumps, the game requires skillful maneuvering as you have to control your skateboard's speed to avoid red bricks that reset your progress.

This guide provides new players with all the information they need to navigate the world of Skate Obby and kickstart their obby experience.

Beginner's guide for Roblox Skate Obby

Getting started

Use Tech Points to purchase Upgrades (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Skate Obby features multiple obstacle courses that need to be completed within a time limit. You are usually given 5 minutes and 30 seconds, which is indicated by a countdown at the top of the screen.

Each series of obstacles in this game has a checkpoint at its end. The checkpoint ensures that you can retry the obby from a particular point even if you fall or touch a red block. These glowing red blocks, which reset your progress, need to be avoided throughout a run.

Reaching the finish line rewards you with Tech Points, which are the sole currency for spending on Upgrades. You can also retry an obstacle course to beat your best time if there is enough time to complete it.

Controls

Here are the PC keybinds for Skate Obby:

Acceleration : W

: W Movement : W, A, S, D

: W, A, S, D Jump : Spacebar

: Spacebar Camera: Mouse scroll

The controls for Roblox mobile players are mentioned below:

Movement : Left virtual joystick

: Left virtual joystick Jump : Up button on the right side of the screen

: Up button on the right side of the screen Camera: Drag or pinch the screen

Understanding the grind

The Quest Board in Skate Obby (Image via Roblox)

The recent updates brought a great many features to Skate Obby, including a Quest Board. More information about the in-game tabs and gameplay mechanics is provided in the following section:

Rewards : This tab shows your daily login rewards. You can get thousands of Tech Points and exclusive skateboards.

: This tab shows your daily login rewards. You can get thousands of Tech Points and exclusive skateboards. UGC : You can complete these quests to earn UGC. They reset after a certain time.

: You can complete these quests to earn UGC. They reset after a certain time. Quest Board : Apart from UGC quests, you can complete the usual game quests to earn Tech Points. If a quest seems too difficult, you can reroll it with 25 Robux.

: Apart from UGC quests, you can complete the usual game quests to earn Tech Points. If a quest seems too difficult, you can reroll it with 25 Robux. Upgrades : This tab contains your Upgrade tree, where you can spend Tech Points to unlock boosts and new features such as the AFK area.

: This tab contains your Upgrade tree, where you can spend Tech Points to unlock boosts and new features such as the AFK area. Shop: The Shop contains boards, boosts, and power-ups that can be bought with Robux.

For the best start, it is advised to first unlock the AFK feature with Tech Points. The AFK area will make acquiring points far easier, after which you can unlock Pickups that appear in the obby to boost your speed and points gain.

Utilizing the AFK World

The AFK area in the game (Image via Roblox)

The AFK area offers a passive way to earn Tech Points in Roblox Skate Obby. Enter the area, stay online, and you'll automatically accrue points. Players are initially given 20 Tech Points for spending 90 seconds, following which the reward multiplier increases.

Although you cannot enter a race while accessing the AFK area, it offers a more reliable method for acquiring Tech Points. You don't have to complete an obby for rewards. Additionally, the continuously increasing multiplier makes the AFK area an efficient choice for grinding points.

FAQs

How do I access the Upgrades menu?

You can access Upgrades by clicking the namesake tab on the right side of the screen or by speaking to the NPC wearing a spiked helmet in the lobby.

Is it possible to get free skateboards in Skate Obby?

Yes, you can get free skateboards in the game by completing UGC quests and via the daily login rewards.

How do I get rewards by completing quests?

To get rewards from the Quest Board, click the "Claim" button that appears below the quest description.

